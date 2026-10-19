Viralgen announces planned CEO succession

DONOSTIA / SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viralgen, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy manufacturing, a subsidiary of AskBio, Inc. within the Bayer Group, today announced that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jimmy Vanhove will transition to a new role leading the development and expansion of Bayer's U.S. Pharmaceutical Product Supply Network based in New Albany, Ohio. In his new position, Jimmy will join the Pharmaceuticals Division's Product Supply Leadership Team. Angela Ochoa Chico has been appointed as his successor and will join Viralgen as CEO, from her current role at Bayer, effective January 1, 2027. She is an accomplished executive with extensive international leadership experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing and operations.

During Jimmy's four years leading the company, Viralgen has evolved from an emerging contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) into a market-leading AAV-specialist CDMO, supporting gene therapy programs from early development through commercial-scale manufacturing. Over this period, the company expanded its facilities, infrastructure, and process development capabilities, becoming a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO with a strong portfolio of more than 70 customers and partners worldwide.

This progress has been driven by a strong quality mindset, operational reliability, and continuous improvement, with sustainability integrated into Viralgen's growth. Throughout, the company has remained focused on its purpose: bringing life-changing gene therapies closer to patients. From supporting gene therapy manufacturing for market-leading global pharmaceutical companies to more than 15 ultra-rare disease foundations, Viralgen remains committed to people living with rare diseases and the families who support them.

Today, Viralgen employs more than 450 professionals in San Sebastián, Spain, and operates one of the world's largest facilities dedicated to manufacturing AAV-based gene therapies, with integrated capabilities spanning process development, clinical and commercial production, quality control, and fill-finish.

"It has been a privilege to lead Viralgen through this transformative period," said Jimmy Vanhove. "I am especially proud that, as Viralgen has grown, we have remained committed to people living with both common and rare diseases, as well as the patient foundations that represent them. I am confident that Angela will build on this legacy and lead Viralgen into its next exciting chapter."

Angela Ochoa Chico brings nearly twenty years of international experience across pharmaceutical operations, quality, manufacturing, strategy, and organizational transformation. She comes to Viralgen from her role as Product Supply Strategy & Excellence Lead at the Pharmaceuticals Division of Bayer where she has helped shape global manufacturing strategy, strengthen organizational capabilities and drive performance across the Product Supply network. Earlier in her career, she led manufacturing and quality organizations in Mexico and held global roles spanning operations, regulatory affairs, supply chain, and strategic network management.

"I am delighted to join Viralgen at such an important stage in its evolution," said Angela Ochoa Chico. "Viralgen has built an outstanding reputation for scientific excellence, quality, and innovation, supported by an exceptionally talented team. I look forward to building on these strong foundations, advancing our manufacturing capabilities, and further strengthening Viralgen's position as a trusted gene therapy manufacturing partner, guided by a clear purpose to help bring transformative therapies to the patients who need them. Over the coming months, I will work closely with Jimmy and the Viralgen team to ensure a smooth transition into the CEO role."

About Viralgen

Viralgen is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing exclusively in adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based cell and gene therapies. Founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of AskBio, Inc. within the Bayer AG group, Viralgen delivers end-to-end support from early development to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Leveraging their proprietary Pro10 suspension cell line and Aava manufacturing platform, Viralgen achieves industry-leading, high-yield, scalable manufacturing across all AAV serotypes. Located in San Sebastian, Spain, its state-of-the-art facility features three cGMP suites with 2,000-liter capacities each, certified by the AEMPS and integrates services including plasmid production, process optimization, fill-finish, and in-house QC testing. With over 2,000 AAV batches produced, Viralgen provides reliable, efficient solutions to bringing life-changing gene therapies to patients with greater speed and consistency. Learn more at viralgen.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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