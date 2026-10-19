Hypershell Named to TIME's 2026 Best Inventions

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2026

Redefining the boundaries of human performance, the Hypershell X Ultra S earns top recognition from TIME

TIME Best Inventions 2026: Hypershell X Ultra S has been named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 in the Sports & Fitness category, recognizing its groundbreaking innovation and contribution to advancing the future of human mobility.

A Year of Industry Recognition: The TIME recognition builds on a standout year for Hypershell, with its AI-powered consumer exoskeletons earning accolades from leading publications including Fast Company and Tom's Guide, among others.

Redefining Human Performance: At the forefront of wearable mobility innovation, Hypershell's award-winning X Series combines a lightweight, foldable 1.7 kg design with technologies engineered to reduce physical exertion. The series is the world's first consumer exoskeleton lineup to have its performance verified by both TÜV Rheinland and SGS.

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hypershell, the world's leading consumer exoskeleton brand, is excited to announce that X Ultra S has been selected for TIME's 2026 Best Inventions list in the Sports & Fitness category. The recognition underscores Hypershell's continued innovation in AI-powered wearable robotics and its mission to expand human mobility through technology.

For 26 years, TIME has highlighted the world's most impactful new products and ideas through its annual Best Inventions issue. Each year, innovations across rapidly evolving fields are evaluated against key criteria such as originality, efficacy, ambition, and real-world impact.

"It's an incredible honor to have Hypershell X Ultra S recognized among TIME's Best Inventions of 2026. Exoskeletons are no longer science fiction. They're helping everyday people go farther than they thought possible," said Kelvin Sun, founder and CEO of Hypershell.

Highlighting the growing demand in a global exoskeleton market projected to reach $1.79 billion by 2033, TIME commended Hypershell X Ultra S for overcoming a common industry hurdle: the rigid feel of traditional robotic wearables. X Ultra S addresses this with its groundbreaking HyperIntuition motion control algorithm, which analyzes and anticipates a user's movements in real time to allow for remarkably fluid motion.

"X Ultra S brings AI and precision robotics together with advanced wearable technology to take the strain off your legs and knees, lighten every climb, and help you go farther with less fatigue," Kelvin added. "Powered by HyperIntuition, X Ultra S delivers intuitive, seamless assistance that moves naturally with the wearer, making it feel more like an extension of the body than a rigid external device."

Key features of the Hypershell X Ultra S include:

The flagship model X Ultra S is built for mixed terrain and demanding outdoor conditions. The revolutionary HyperIntuition motion control algorithm analyzes user movements in real-time for seamless, natural assistance without the rigidity of traditional exoskeletons.

The ultra-lightweight, 1.7 kg foldable device is verified by Germany's TÜV Rheinland to achieve 97.5% gait synchronization.

Powered by a 1000W motor system that responds to the user's stride in just 0.31 seconds, SGS certification proves the exoskeleton decreases average oxygen consumption by up to 39.2% and lowers average heart rate by up to 42.7%.

Built with an aerospace-grade titanium alloy chassis to withstand the elements from -20°C to 60°C, the exoskeleton offers adventurers hands-free control via the Hypershell+ app and Apple Watch to effortlessly amplify their natural exploration.

The TIME recognition further adds to a remarkable year for Hypershell, following honors from Fast Company's 2026 Next Big Things in Tech, Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards and the Tom's Guide Fitness Awards 2026. Together, these recognitions reflect growing industry acknowledgment of Hypershell's role in bringing consumer exoskeleton technology closer to mainstream adoption.

The full Hypershell X Series lineup is available now at Hypershell.com and on Amazon.

All product specifications are subject to the information published on the official Hypershell website.

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a world-leading exoskeleton company focused on empowering human exploration. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With SGS-certified and TÜV Rheinland-verified performance and tens of thousands of units sold across 70+ countries, Hypershell enhances, not replaces, human ability - shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.

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