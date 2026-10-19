KidsRights: Global youth demand action on biodiversity and nature as world leaders gather for COP17

Global youth demand action on biodiversity and nature as world leaders gather for COP17

New research finds young people are increasingly worried about biodiversity and want to play an active role in protecting nature

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Published today ahead of COP17, new international research by children's rights organization KidsRights, has found that more than six in ten 13-29-year-olds across the globe say they are more worried now about biodiversity loss than they were three years ago. Among those 18 years or older, one in two young people say biodiversity loss is already affecting their lives and influencing major life choices, including whether to have children.

The State of Youth Global Preferendum, coordinated by independent research agency Glocalities, is one of the largest international studies of young people and biodiversity. The research includes seven nationally representative panels, surveying 2,189 young people aged 13 to 29 in Brazil, China, Colombia, Ethiopia, Germany, Kenya and the United States. Alongside this, a separate open survey was completed by 10,527 self-selected young people across 77 countries, bringing total participation to 12,716.

COP17 in Armenia (19 - 30 October) aims to advance international biodiversity commitments, including the first Global Review of implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. But as government ministers, heads of state and environmental experts gather in the capital Yerevan, young people from around the world have sent a stark warning to those attending the summit.

They are united in their concern and demand for action, but do not trust governments to deliver it. More than half of young people say governments have the greatest responsibility for tackling biodiversity loss, but less than one-third trust governments to lead on biodiversity protection effectively. The open-link survey reinforces this picture, with distrust of governments even more pronounced: only 13% of respondents trust them to lead effectively on biodiversity protection.

At the same time, young people see themselves and other global citizens as responsible for tackling biodiversity loss. Almost all young people (97%) want to contribute but say they need more support and resources to turn their ideas into action. Nearly eight in ten young people believe they can make a real difference and help turn the tide on biodiversity loss.

Global youth's priorities for world leaders are clear. Among those that hold governments responsible to tackle biodiversity loss, more than two-thirds want stronger biodiversity and environmental rules that are properly enforced, while more than half want more natural areas to be protected and sustainable choices to be easier and more affordable.

Assets: long version of press release, full report, and images available at [link].

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