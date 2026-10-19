Veracyte, Inc.: Six Studies to Highlight Veracyte's Genomic Tests Across Breast, Prostate and Bladder Cancer at ESMO 2026

Oral presentations include new Decipher treatment-selection evidence and an OPTIMA breast cancer health economic analysis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced that six studies involving its genomic tests will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27 in Madrid, Spain. The presentations span treatment selection and risk assessment in prostate and bladder cancer, as well as a late-breaking health economic analysis from the Phase III landmark OPTIMA breast cancer trial.

A prostate cancer oral presentation will provide the first evidence that the Decipher Prostate test predicts benefit from adding abiraterone to androgen deprivation therapy for patients with clinically very high-risk, nonmetastatic disease. The findings extend Decipher's predictive evidence into another treatment setting and build on its established role in prostate cancer risk stratification and treatment benefit. A separate oral presentation will report a within-trial economic analysis of Prosigna-guided chemotherapy decisions in OPTIMA.

"The research being presented at ESMO reflects how understanding a tumor's biology can inform decisions across cancer care," said Phillip Febbo, M.D., Veracyte's chief scientific and medical officer. "The Decipher Prostate study will provide the first evidence that the test predicts benefit from adding abiraterone to treatment for patients with clinically very high-risk disease. Alongside the OPTIMA economic analysis and new bladder cancer research, these studies address questions that matter to patients and clinicians."

Veracyte-related presentations at ESMO 2026

Oral presentations:

Title: Transcriptome classifier risk stratification and intensification with androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPI) for clinically very high-risk prostate cancer (PCa)

Presenter: Sarah Howlett, M.B.B.S., Clinical Research Fellow, Research Department of Oncology, University College London

Abstract #: 2045O

Date and time: Saturday, October 24, 10:15-11:45 a.m. CEST

Location: Barcelona Auditorium, Hall 9

Late-breaking oral presentation:

Title: Within-trial economic analysis of chemotherapy for high-risk early breast cancer informed by a 50-gene assay: 2-year results from the OPTIMA randomised trial

Presenter: Peter Hall, M.B.Ch.B., Ph.D., Professor of Medical Oncology (Cancer Informatics), University of Edinburgh

Abstract #: LBA86

Date and time: Sunday, October 25, 10:15 a.m. - 11:45am CET

Location: Seville Auditorium - NCC

Poster presentations

Title: Age at Diagnosis as an Independent Prognostic Factor in Urothelial Carcinoma: Impact on Survival and Immune Microenvironment Within Molecular Subtypes

Presenter: Michela Piacentini, M.D., Department of Medical Oncology, IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, Milan

Abstract #: 4746P

Date and time: Friday, October 23, 3:15-4:00 p.m. CEST



Title: Prognostic Value of the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier (GC) and Neuroendocrine (NE) Gene Expression Signatures in Real-World De Novo Metastatic (M1) Prostate Cancer

Presenter: Alice Bernard-Tessier, M.D., medical oncologist, Gustave Roussy; Research Fellow, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Abstract #: 4465P

Date and time: Friday, October 23, 3:15-4:00 p.m. CEST



Title: A Scar-like Transcriptomic Classifier Confirms Favorable Outcomes in Patients with Residual Bladder Cancer (BC) after Perioperative Chemo-immunotherapy

Presenter: Chiara Mercinelli, M.D., Medical Oncologist, IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital and Scientific Institute, Milan

Abstract #: 4521eP

Date and time: electronic poster



Title: Evaluating the prognostic utility of a genomic classifier (GC) in an Asian real-world cohort of localized prostate cancer (PCa)

Presenter: Melvin Lee Kiang Chua, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Head and Senior Consultant, National Cancer Centre Singapore; Professor, Duke-NUS Medical School

Abstract #: 2061eP

Date and time: electronic poster



About Veracyte

Veracyte?(Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world.?The company's molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient's tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care.?Veracyte's Diagnostics Platform?combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a?powerful?evidence-generation engine to?support continued?innovation and pipeline development. The company's portfolio includes the?Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier test, Decipher Bladder Genomic Classifier test,?Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier test,?Prosigna Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRD Monitoring Test for MIBC.?For more information, visit?Veracyte's?website?or follow the company on?LinkedIn?or?X (Twitter).?

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our statements related to the role of Veracyte's genomic tests in informing treatment selection, risk assessment and other decisions across cancer care; the anticipated clinical utility, performance and potential impact of Veracyte's genomic tests; and the potential for the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier to predict benefit from adding abiraterone to androgen-deprivation therapy in patients with clinically very high-risk, nonmetastatic prostate cancer. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "appears," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may," "will," "enable," "positioned," "offers," "designed," "ultimately," and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2026, as well as in other documents that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at Veracyte Investor Relations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Kelly Gura

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