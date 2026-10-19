RenX Enterprises Corp.: RenX Delivers More Material in Nine Months of 2026 Than in All of 2025

Every quarter of 2026 has exceeded every quarter of 2025; 192,276 cubic yards delivered through September 2026 without any storm debris work

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ:RENX) ("RenX" or the "Company") today reported third quarter 2026 delivery volumes from its permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, operated by its wholly owned subsidiary Resource Group US Holdings LLC ("Resource Group"). In the third quarter of 2026, Resource Group delivered 54,064 cubic yards of finished compost, mulch, and processed wood products to customers, an increase of approximately 98% from 27,330 cubic yards in the third quarter of 2025. Third quarter deliveries were approximately 26% below the 72,640 cubic yards delivered in the second quarter of 2026, which was the highest quarterly total since the Company acquired Resource Group in June 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Resource Group delivered 192,276 cubic yards, an increase of approximately 58% from 121,454 cubic yards in the same period of 2025 and approximately 18% more than the 163,319 cubic yards delivered in all of 2025. Each quarter of 2026 has exceeded every quarter of 2025: the third quarter, the lowest-volume quarter of 2026 to date, was approximately 8% above the highest-volume quarter of 2025. The 2026 volumes were generated entirely through ordinary commercial operations, without the storm debris work that contributed to the Company's 2025 volumes following the 2024 hurricane season. The Company last reported quarterly delivery volume on June 2, 2026, when it disclosed 65,572 cubic yards for the first quarter of 2026. Second quarter deliveries of 72,640 cubic yards exceeded that total by approximately 11% and were approximately 65% above the 44,015 cubic yards delivered in the second quarter of 2025.

The third quarter was the lowest-volume quarter of 2025 and has been the lowest-volume quarter of 2026 to date. The sequential decline from the second quarter to the third quarter narrowed to approximately 26% in 2026 from approximately 38% in 2025. Inbound feedstock receipts at the facility were approximately 96,500 cubic yards in the third quarter, in line with approximately 97,700 cubic yards in the second quarter.

As previously announced, the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill was set in place at the Myakka City facility on September 30, 2026, with commissioning of engineered substrate production targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

"Every quarter this year has been larger than any quarter last year, and our nine-month total has already passed all of 2025, without a single storm job," said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises. "These results reflect both the commercial demand for our products and the capacity of the platform we rebuilt. The third quarter came in below the record we set in the second quarter, and we are reporting that just as plainly, because when we began publishing these volumes in June we committed to report them in both directions. With the Microtec mill set in place and commissioning targeted for the fourth quarter, engineered substrate is the next product we intend to add."

About the Delivery Volume Data

Delivery volumes in this release are operating data derived from Resource Group's scale and material tracking system and are measured in cubic yards at the point of outbound delivery. They include compost, mulch, high processed wood mulch, and hardwood fines and exclude sand and fill dirt. Prior period volumes are presented on the same basis. Delivery volumes are unaudited operating metrics, are not derived from the Company's financial statements, and are not a measure of revenue, pricing, or profitability. The Company's financial statements for the third quarter of 2026 have not been finalized and remain subject to the Company's closing procedures and review by its independent registered public accounting firm. The Company will report its third quarter 2026 financial results in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company's platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including its licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach is intended to allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets" and similar expressions and include, among others, statements regarding targeting the commissioning of engineered substrate production for the fourth quarter of 2026; the addition of engineered substrate to the Company's product mix; continuing to report delivery volumes; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacturing engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; shortening supply chains, enhancing quality control, and improving unit economics while serving higher-value end markets by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements; and monetizing the Company's portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the timing and success of the installation and commissioning of the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill; seasonal, weather-related, and market-driven variability in demand for the Company's materials; equipment downtime and other operational disruptions at the Myakka City facility; the fact that delivery volumes are unaudited operating metrics and are not a measure of the Company's revenue or financial results; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital, including its ability to satisfy, extend, or refinance debt maturities, and to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company's reliance on third-party technologies and partners; market acceptance of engineered growing media and bulk materials products; the Company's ability to advance monetization initiatives across its real estate and legacy asset portfolio; general economic and market conditions, including those resulting from geopolitical events; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

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SOURCE: RenX Enterprises Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/renx-delivers-more-material-in-nine-months-of-2026-than-in-all-of-2025-1238231