Alpharetta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. ("Moody Capital"), an independent investment bank and FINRA/SIPC member broker-dealer providing rights offerings, private placements, public offerings, mergers and acquisitions and debt advisory services to growth companies, is pleased to announce its attendance at the upcoming Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit, an invitation-only event taking place October 19-21, 2026, at the Rosewood Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. Richard H. Kreger, Chairman and CEO, and Stephen Kann, Managing Director, will represent Moody Capital at the summit and will be available to meet with company executives, investors and fellow capital markets professionals throughout the event.

Moody Capital looks forward to connecting with management teams exploring capital raising and strategic alternatives, and with investors seeking access to emerging growth opportunities. Parties interested in scheduling a meeting with the Moody Capital team during the summit are encouraged to contact the firm at info@moodycapital.com.

Dates: October 19-21, 2026 (presentations October 20-21)

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM EDT

Location: Rosewood Baha Mar, Nassau, Bahamas

Format: Company presentations, panel discussions and 1x1 investor meetings

Attending: Richard H. Kreger, Chairman & CEO; Stephen Kann, Managing Director

More info: https://www.centuriononecapital.com/bahamas-summit-2026

About the Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit

Hosted by Toronto-based investment bank Centurion One Capital, the 4th Annual Bahamas Summit is an invitation-only gathering of entrepreneurs, public and private growth companies, institutional and private investors, family offices and industry leaders. Over the course of the event, attendees take part in company presentations, panel discussions, scheduled one-on-one investor meetings and networking events designed to connect innovative companies with the capital and relationships needed to scale.

About Moody Capital Solutions, Inc.

Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. is an independent investment bank and FINRA/SIPC member broker-dealer with offices in Alpharetta, Georgia and New York City. Founded in 2002, the firm provides capital raising, rights offerings, private placements, public offerings, mergers and acquisitions and debt advisory services to companies from seed stage through growth and public listing. Moody Capital is recognized for its expertise in modernizing the rights offering as a capital-raising tool, and every client works directly with the firm's senior management, from the first conversation through closing. For further information, please visit www.moodycapital.com.

Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

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