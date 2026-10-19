Press Release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

dsm-firmenich shareholders elect Richard Ridinger as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), October 19, 2026

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, today confirms that shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on October 19, 2026, elected Richard Ridinger as Chairman of the Board of Directors, as previously announced on August 18.

Richard Ridinger succeeds Thomas Leysen, who has retired from the Board. Thomas played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction and establishing a strong foundation for its next phase of growth and value creation.

Richard Ridinger has served as an independent member of the Board of Directors of dsm-firmenich since 2023 and, in addition to his role as Chairman, has also been elected as a member of the Compensation Committee. He brings extensive executive and board-level experience across Pharma, Home & Personal Care, and Nutrition & Health, as well as a deep understanding of the company, its strategy and stakeholders.

The Board looks forward to working with Richard Ridinger as dsm-firmenich continues to execute its strategy, and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders. The Board also expresses its sincere gratitude to Thomas for his outstanding leadership and dedication during his tenure.

The detailed voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the company's website.

Biography Richard Ridinger

A full biography of Richard Ridinger is available here and a portrait picture can be downloaded here.

For more information

Media relations

Robin Roothans

tel. +41 (0)79 280 03 96

e-mail media@dsm-firmenich.com

Investor relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0)88 425 7306

e-mail investors@dsm-firmenich.com

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on Euronext Amsterdam and SIX Swiss Exchange, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €9 billion for its Continuing Operations following the divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 21,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance, transaction progress and positions to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

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