New shares in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 21 October 2026. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue.
|ISIN:
|DK0061677XXX
|Name:
|Q-Interline
|Number of shares before change:
|22,271,039 shares
|Change:
|5,790,000 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|28,061,039 shares
|Price:
|DKK 2.50
|Face value:
|DKK 0.08
|Orderbook ID:
|238377
|Short name:
|QINTER
For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S
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