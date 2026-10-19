New shares in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 21 October 2026. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue.

ISIN: DK0061677XXX Name: Q-Interline Number of shares before change: 22,271,039 shares Change: 5,790,000 shares Number of shares after change: 28,061,039 shares Price: DKK 2.50 Face value: DKK 0.08 Orderbook ID: 238377 Short name: QINTER

For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S