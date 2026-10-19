CONQUERing Named Finalist in Accessories Council's 2026 Design Excellence Awards

The brand's interchangeable Signet Ring is recognized for innovative design, engineering and craftsmanship

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / CONQUERing, the globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs, has been named a finalist in the Accessories Council's 2026 Design Excellence Awards for its Signet Ring, designed by Jake Nelson.

The Design Excellence Awards recognize creativity, craftsmanship and innovation across the accessories industry. This year's finalists include some of fashion's most recognizable names, including Michael Kors, Stuart Weitzman, Cole Haan, Rothy's, Miu Miu, Burberry, Vera Bradley, Ray-Ban, Oakley and Lagos.

For CONQUERing, the recognition celebrates a unique design achievement: preserving the timeless elegance and substantial feel of a traditional signet ring while incorporating the interchangeability at the heart of CONQUERing's patented jewelry system.

"The biggest challenge was engineering the interchangeability without compromising what makes a signet ring feel like a signet ring," said Jake Nelson, co-creator and Director of Product Development at CONQUERing. "We went through countless iterations, refining both the mechanics and the aesthetics until everything worked together. It was one of our most challenging designs to develop, which makes this recognition especially rewarding."

"Being recognized by the Accessories Council alongside some of the most respected names in fashion is an incredible honor," said Tammy Nelson, Founder and CEO of CONQUERing. "We've always believed that jewelry can be both beautiful and innovative. To have that vision recognized by an organization representing the best in the accessories industry is an important milestone for our brand."

The Round Crystal Signet Ring is a finalist in the "Fashion Jewelry Under $100" category. CONQUERing is honored to be recognized among the designers and brands shaping the future of accessories.

Winners will be determined by public vote, which is open through Monday, October 26. Voting information and the full list of finalists are available on the Accessories Council's 2026 Design Excellence Awards Public Voting Form.

About CONQUERing

CONQUERing is a globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs that merge fashion and function-serving as both stylish accessories and discreet wellness tools. With nearly 200,000 customers across 65 countries, the brand has built a deeply loyal global community drawn to its blend of empowerment, self-expression, and connection. As the first fidget jewelry brand to appear on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, CONQUERing continues to push boundaries in fashion innovation. Recognized by Inc. Magazine five times for rapid growth, and honored by FASHION Magazine, Milan Jewelry Week, and Fast Company for innovative design, CONQUERing continues to grow as a positive force shaping the future of fashion and well-being.

To learn more, visit myconquering.com.

About the Accessories Council Design Excellence Awards

The Accessories Council's Design Excellence Awards celebrate innovation, creativity and excellence in product design across the accessories industry.

Media Contact:

Hallie Montague

Hallie@myconquering.com

SOURCE: CONQUERing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/conqueringr-named-finalist-in-accessories-councils-2026-design-excelle-1238230