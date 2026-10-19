2026 reports for both Europe and the United States name Lenovo a Leader, citing its comprehensive approach to helping customers address IT costs and carbon emissions with Sustainability Solutions

Lenovo today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IT Solutions quadrant of the 2026 ISG Provider Lens Digital Sustainability reports for both Europe and the United States, citing the company's organization-wide approach to IT sustainability, which spans devices, infrastructure and services. The recognition comes as enterprises face the daunting challenge of scaling AI, balancing energy demand, and managing costs and environmental impact as infrastructure needs grow.

ISG's 2026 research estimates the global digital sustainability market to be $34.3 billion-up 12% from 2025. Europe represents 43% of that market, and the U.S. is 33%.

Against the backdrop of growing year-over-year demand, Lenovo is broadening its approach to sustainability spanning circular procurement, AI-ready infrastructure, managed lifecycle services and carbon intelligence. Furthermore, Lenovo helps customers consider sustainability throughout the IT lifecycle, from procurement and deployment through operation, recovery, and reporting.

"As AI becomes increasingly integrated into enterprise operations, organizations in all industries must balance increasing compute requirements with pressure to operate more sustainably," said John Stamer, Vice President and General Manager of Global Product and Sustainability Services, Lenovo. "Lenovo has built a robust portfolio of sustainability solutions designed to help customers address cost savings, resource efficiency and emissions considerations. This comprehensive approach provides immense value, integrating sustainability into business outcomes."

ISG's findings highlight the following areas where Lenovo is helping enterprises integrate sustainability decisions/considerations with business outcomes:

Circular IT economics: Combining certified refurbished devices, asset recovery and lifecycle information helps organizations assess alternatives to conventional device refresh models.

Combining certified refurbished devices, asset recovery and lifecycle information helps organizations assess alternatives to conventional device refresh models. Efficient AI-ready infrastructure: Lenovo xClarity management and telemetry provide infrastructure monitoring and management capabilities for AI workloads, while Neptune liquid cooling supports the high-density compute demanded by AI workloads.

Lenovo xClarity management and telemetry provide infrastructure monitoring and management capabilities for AI workloads, while Neptune liquid cooling supports the high-density compute demanded by AI workloads. Data-backed procurement choices: By providing product carbon footprint data for covered products, Lenovo is giving procurement and sustainability teams additional information to support decision-making and reporting. Each product carbon footprint published on compliance.lenovo.com is based on a lifecycle assessment aligned with ISO 14067 and independently assured. 1 It accounts for emissions across the device's lifecycle, including refurbishment, replacement parts, transport, electricity use, and end-of-life treatment.

By providing product carbon footprint data for covered products, Lenovo is giving procurement and sustainability teams additional information to support decision-making and reporting. Each product carbon footprint published on compliance.lenovo.com is based on a lifecycle assessment aligned with ISO 14067 and independently assured. It accounts for emissions across the device's lifecycle, including refurbishment, replacement parts, transport, electricity use, and end-of-life treatment. Carbon intelligence for better technology decisions: The Lenovo Carbon Impact Portal provides customers access to available device-level sustainability attributes including carbon-footprint data, packaging information, energy ratings and reporting outputs. Lenovo xIQ Sustainability Platform unifies available data with AI-led advisory services and scenario modeling capabilities to support procurement and lifecycle choices.

Europe: Sustainability shifts from disclosure to measurable execution

ISG recognized Lenovo as a Leader in European IT Solutions for Digital Sustainability,noting its circular procurement outcomes, efficient compute infrastructure, and its carbon intelligence for IT decisions. Lenovo has developed a connected AI-led advisory and delivery model that spans procurement, deployment, data center infrastructure, recovery, and reporting. In Europe, third-party-assured lifecycle assessment (LCA) data for specified new and refurbished ThinkPad models and the Lenovo Carbon Impact Portal support sourcing decisions, while Lenovo TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS) for Sustainability packages circular devices, recovery services, reporting and consumption-based delivery into one commercial model.

"Lenovo has evolved from a device OEM into a full-stack technology provider. Its AI-first, IT sustainability proposition, linking circular procurement, infrastructure efficiency and carbon intelligence, is delivering cost and carbon savings at scale," said Matt Warburton, Principal Consultant and Sustainability Lead, ISG, and Bhuvaneshwari Mohan, Lead Analyst, ISG.

Europe is again the world's largest regional digital sustainability market, accounting for 43% of the global market, according to ISG. The firm believes sustainability is more frequently evaluated with the same cost, risk, resilience and growth criteria as other business transformations.

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United States: Sustainability increasingly pays its way

ISG also named Lenovo a Leader in U.S. IT Solutions for Digital Sustainability,highlighting its approach to connecting AI infrastructure efficiency, measurable cost savings, carbon intelligence and circular IT services into an integrated approach. By bringing together AI-ready compute infrastructure supported by power and cooling optimization, data-backed procurement choices, and circular device economics, Lenovo helps organizations pursue both business and sustainability value.

"Lenovo offers U.S. CIOs and CPOs a compelling path to cut costs and carbon emissions by combining OEM-backed circular devices with AI-ready data center efficiency and lifecycle data that informs procurement decisions," said Matt Warburton, Principal Consultant and Sustainability Lead, ISG, and Bhuvaneshwari Mohan, Lead Analyst, ISG.

The U.S. represents 33% of the global digital sustainability market. ISG describes U.S. demand as increasingly selective and operationally focused, with buyers seeking sustainability initiatives that connect directly to energy cost, infrastructure capacity, asset productivity, supply continuity and market access.

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Lenovo recognized for comprehensive solutions

Lenovo's two ISG Leader recognitions reflect the breadth of sustainability capabilities across its portfolio. As digital sustainability becomes a requirement for core enterprise technology and investment decisions, Lenovo is helping customers pursue opportunities to free up budgets for modernization and innovation by optimizing IT spending, extending the value of existing technology, and recovering value from retired assets. Customers can make more informed decisions across the IT lifecycle to improve resource efficiency, extend device usability, enable circularity, and identify opportunities to reduce emissions. By connecting cost efficiency with sustainability considerations, Lenovo helps organizations move beyond compliance to turn everyday IT decisions into business value.

To learn more about Lenovo's sustainability solutions, visit here.

Read ISG's press release on the 2026 ISG Provider Lens Digital Sustainability report for Europe: European Firms Link Sustainability to Business Resilience

Read ISG's press release on the 2026 ISG Provider Lens Digital Sustainability report for the United States: U.S. Firms Adapt to Shifting Sustainability Requirements

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of "Smarter Technology for All", Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

[1] As of July 9, 2026, there are over 100 Product Carbon Footprints available on compliance.lenovo.com, covering all LCR ThinkPad devices currently on the market. Read more here

LENOVO, THINKPAD, NEPTUNE and TRUSCALE are trademarks of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Lenovo. All rights reserved.

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