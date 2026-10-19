TestGorilla survey of 1,428 US talent professionalsshows nearly two in three now spend an hour or more manually checking candidates identified by AI

AI made finding candidates faster for 72% of US recruiters over the last 12 months, according to TestGorilla's Recruiting in 2026 report, a survey of 1,428 US talent professionals. That speed, however, did not make them any more confident they had found the right person. In fact, of the recruiters that claim AI has made them faster, a third reported no gain in confidence at all, and 18% say their confidence in the match actually fell.

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Recruiters report gains in speed from AI but not in certainty TestGorilla's Recruiting in the AI era 2026 report

Recruiters are making up the difference themselves, by hand. Of those recruiters, 67% now spend an hour or more manually checking a single candidate before they trust that person can do the job, and nearly 30% spend two hours or more. That is time AI sourcing was supposed to save, not divert to new, extra work.

"Recruiters got a better search engine and a worse index in the same 12 months," said Wouter Durville, CEO and Co-Founder of TestGorilla. "Every sourcing tool sells reach, and reach is close to free now. The expensive thing is a shortlist you can defend to a hiring manager, and most tools give recruiters no way to tell a checked claim from an unchecked one."

The reason behind this sudden shift in bandwidth is that recruiters cannot trust the data in front of them.

57% name verifying whether resume skills are real as their top sourcing challenge. The same answer ranked first in TestGorilla's Secret Source Report 2025, at 59%.

63% of recruiters believe most or all of their candidate data has been independently tested rather than self-reported.

Among that group, 65% say claimed skills turned out weaker than advertised, often or almost always, versus only 36% among recruiters who trust their data less.

Recruiters are looking for a better solution, and until they get one, they are building that defense themselves, one candidate at a time. Given the option, 92% would run an objective check on a sourced candidate before interviewing them, and a short job simulation plus a 10-minute skills test tie as the preferred method, at 51% each.

View the full report

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AI make recruiters more confident in their hiring decisions?

Not according to this data. 72% of US recruiters say AI made sourcing candidates faster over the past year, but a third of that group report no gain in confidence they'd found the right person, and 18% say their confidence actually fell.

Why don't recruiters trust the candidate data their sourcing tools provide?

63% believe most or all of their candidate data has been independently tested rather than self-reported. Among that group, 65% say claimed skills still turned out weaker than advertised, often or almost always, compared with 36% among recruiters who trust their data less.

What's the single biggest challenge recruiters face when sourcing candidates?

Verifying that a candidate's resume skills are real, named by 57% of respondents as a top-three sourcing challenge. It ranked first in TestGorilla's Secret Source Report 2025 too, at 59%, meaning it hasn't moved in two years despite a full cycle of AI adoption.

How much of their own time are recruiters spending to verify a single candidate?

67% spend an hour or more manually checking one candidate before trusting that person can do the job, and nearly 30% spend two hours or more. 92% say they'd use an objective skills check instead, if one were available to them.

About the research

Fielded August 2026, the analysis base comprises 1,428 US talent professionals, weighted to 55% talent acquisition, 25% external recruiters and 20% HR leaders. Full methodology, exclusions and data tables are published with the report here.

About TestGorilla

TestGorilla is a proof-first AI recruiting platform. Recruiters search 900 million profiles, 3 million of which carry a skill score from an assessment the candidate sat, and back every shortlist with 350+ skills tests and 100+ AI interviews. TestGorilla's mission is to place 1 billion people in their dream jobs. www.testgorilla.com

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Media contact

Estee Chaikin

Sr. Brand Intelligence Engineer

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Kyle Cabodi

Peristyle Communications

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