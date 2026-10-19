Klarna (NYSE: KLAR), the everyday finance network, will be available on Commerce Hub, Fiserv's (NASDAQ: FISV) enterprise commerce platform, for the first time. Merchants in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and select European markets will be able to offer Klarna both in-store and online. The agreement follows Klarna's launch this week at 100,000 U.S. in-store merchant locations through Clover, Fiserv's point-of-sale platform for small businesses.

With Klarna, consumers can pay in full immediately, pay in 30 days, or split purchases into interest-free installments. Commerce Hub brings these options to enterprise merchants in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and select European markets, across in-store and online checkout, and marks a meaningful step in Klarna's strategy of building distribution partnerships to grow its network.

"We're rapidly expanding Klarna's footprint in physical retail, now live in 100,000 physical locations across the U.S. through Clover," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "Deepening our integration with Fiserv's Commerce Hub allows us to support merchants across channels. We're giving consumers clear, flexible ways to pay, with a new credit decision made on every transaction."

"Consumers expect flexibility wherever they shop, and merchants need technology that enables consistent experiences across every channel," said Sanjay Saraf, Chief Product Officer, Merchant Solutions, Fiserv. "By expanding our partnership with Klarna through Clover and Commerce Hub, we're helping businesses offer more payment choice, connect their in-store and digital experiences, drive growth and customer loyalty."

About Klarna

Klarna is the everyday finance network. With over 120 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. Over 1.2 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Category: Partnership News

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Press@klarna.com