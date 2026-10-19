New integrations and partnerships bring secure AI workflows to the tools companies already use every day

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced an expanded partner ecosystem to help teams deploy productive AI in their organizations using Cloudflare OS, Cloudflare's AI workspace. Cloudflare is partnering with leading professional service teams to help enterprises train their teams on how to adopt AI tooling for their work within Cloudflare OS. Additionally, those teams can bring one-click connectivity to key systems of record through new integrations with some of the most popular technology applications in the enterprise-including Asana, Box, Canva, ClickHouse, GitHub, Gong, Notion, ZoomInfo, and more-to bring their tools into Cloudflare OS so administrators can safely connect those resources in a matter of minutes.

Across virtually every industry, employees are using AI tools on their own because it helps them work faster. But that speed is creating real problems. Sensitive files end up in AI systems nobody approved. Code generated by AI gets shipped without review. Costs quietly climb without anyone tracking them. IT and security leaders are stuck with a bad set of options: restrict AI access and slow the business down, or let it spread without guardrails and deal with the fallout. Cloudflare OS is designed to close that gap.

Cloudflare OS provides a comprehensive AI workspace to solve those challenges. Team members have one-click access to an environment where they can describe the automation or tool they always needed and Cloudflare OS will build it, manage its deployment, and safely connect it to the systems of record it needs without granting the tool access to any more data than is absolutely necessary. The platform runs in Cloudflare's infrastructure, rather than employee laptops, providing security teams with a level of visibility and control that they lack with other harnesses. Cloudflare OS also features Cloudflare's AI Gateway to use the right model for the right job, helping teams curtail out-of-control token bills.

"AI tools shouldn't force companies to choose between moving fast and staying secure," said Matthew Prince, Co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "We built Cloudflare OS for our own teams first and saw how much faster and more safely we could move. Now we're bringing that same experience to companies using some of the most widely deployed platforms in the world. The goal is simple: a secure, company-aware AI workspace from day one, without turning every rollout into a multi-million dollar engineering project."

Organizations worldwide need help enabling their own users to navigate this transition. Cloudflare is partnering with leading managed service and deployment teams-such as EPAM, HappyCog, and Towards AI-to deploy Cloudflare OS. These deployment partners are available to help teams of any size translate how their organization works into agents running inside of Cloudflare OS that are connected to the tools these organizations already use.

What Partners Are Saying

"The promise of AI at work is less time chasing updates and more time doing the work that matters," said Tony Lam, Head of Tech Partnerships at Asana. "Cloudflare OS helps anyone turn an idea into action across teams, using Asana to track progress, surface blockers, and keep work on track. Clear guardrails give teams the confidence to put agents to work and move faster together."

"AI becomes more useful when it can securely connect to the trusted content that powers enterprises," said Manoj Asnani, Vice President, Product Management Security Compliance at Box. "Connecting Box with Cloudflare OS gives teams another way to bring their content's knowledge into AI-powered workflows. Together, we're helping organizations expand how they use AI to make faster decisions and collaborate more efficiently, while maintaining the security and access controls that protect their content."

"We're excited to bring Canva to Cloudflare OS as the creative engine for AI assistants and agents. On Cloudflare's secure foundation, agents can now help people find, create and transform designs, while builders can bring Canva's latest capabilities into new apps and experiences," said Anwar Haneef, Head of Ecosystem at Canva. "Together, we're turning ideas into polished, editable sales decks, marketing content or any visual content in their workflows."

"ClickHouse is an open platform for AI workloads, so agents built anywhere can run workflows on live data, like an agent that watches order volumes overnight or flags a spike in customer churn the moment it starts," said Ryadh Dahimene, Director of Product Management AI/ML at ClickHouse. "Cloudflare OS lets business users build those workflows on top of ClickHouse, with security built in from the first step. Each agent is limited to only the data it needs, and every action is visible, so companies can let automation run around the clock with confidence."

"Gong's Revenue AI platform brings together every customer interaction, deal, and account signal into a single view, and with Cloudflare OS, business users can build their own agents that act on that intelligence the way their team operates," said Eran Aloni, EVP of Ecosystem at Gong. "Cloudflare OS lets those agents combine Gong's revenue AI with the rest of the company's systems in one secure workspace, so insights don't stay siloed in a single tool. Customer conversations stay protected under the company's rules, and every team gets automation built around exactly how it sells."

"Security and governance can no longer be an afterthought when deploying autonomous agents and internal AI tools. By grounding Cloudflare OS in Cloudflare's Zero Trust network and capability-based security model, Cloudflare has created a standard for safe enterprise execution. We are proud to join the Cloudflare OS launch to help organizations curate context, deploy Gatekeepers, and deploy enterprise-grade AI applications safely," said Matt Weinberg, co-founder and president at Happy Cog

"Notion is where teams bring their knowledge and work together. Connecting Notion with Cloudflare OS gives teams another way to put that context to work, helping agents turn knowledge into action across the tools they use every day," said David Rosenberg, Head of Ecosystem at Notion.

"Cloudflare OS gives businesses a secure foundation for putting AI agents to work. Our forward-deployed teams turn that foundation into results from day one, embedding it in the processes; translating workflows that matter most so clients see measurable improvement, not another pilot," said Assel Kashkenbayeva, Chief Deployment Officer at Towards AI. "The real multiplier is that every deployment makes the next one stronger. Each new client moves faster and with more certainty, starting from workflows already proven in production. Given our roots are in closing the AI skills gap, the impact keeps growing after."

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Cloudflare OS

Cloudflare OS: an open platform for agents, apps, and work

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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Contacts:

Cloudflare, Inc.

Daniella Vallurupalli

Vice President, Head of Global Communications

press@cloudflare.com