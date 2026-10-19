Nium, Inc.: Nium and Relay pass $500 million in cross-border payments in first year

Nium and Relay pass $500 million in cross-border payments in first year

Relay's small business customers have sent payments to 153 countries through Nium

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the infrastructure platform for global money movement, and Relay, the small business banking and money management platform[1], today announced that they have processed more than $500 million in cross-border payments since beginning their partnership nearly one year ago.

Nium's infrastructure now powers payments for more than 500 Relay customers, most of them small and medium-sized businesses, who have sent funds to 153 countries. The milestone reflects growing demand from small businesses that need to pay suppliers, contractors, and partners abroad without the delays and uncertainty that have traditionally accompanied international transfers.

Through Nium, Relay's customers can collect, convert, send, and spend funds across borders, with certainty at every step, from onboarding to the moment funds arrive in a recipient's bank account or wallet.

"Certainty is what businesses need from their business banking and payments partners - from the moment a customer is onboarded to the moment funds are delivered," said Anupam Pahuja, Chief Business Officer at Nium. "Relay is giving its customers that certainty across 153 countries, and we are built to support it at every step."

"Relay gives small business owners a clear view of their money so they can make confident decisions," said Yoseph West, CEO and Co-Founder at Relay. "We needed a technology partner that could move as fast as we do, with modern APIs and a team that works as closely with us as we work with our customers. Nium delivered on both, and we look forward to bringing global payments to thousands of small business customers."

As small businesses increasingly operate across borders, Nium and Relay will continue to expand their work together, building payment experiences that help owners focus on running and growing their companies.

Nium and Relay made the announcement at Money20/20 USA.

About Nium

Nium is building the infrastructure to move money as freely as information. Its global, compliance-first platform gives banks, fintechs, and enterprises the rails to collect, convert, send, and spend funds across 100+ currencies, borders, and blockchains through one unified platform. Nium holds regulatory licenses in 40+ countries and operates its cross-border payout network across 190+ markets, with more than 100 settling in real time and with funds disbursed to bank accounts, wallets, and cards. As a principal member of card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and UATP, Nium issues over 41 million card credentials annually. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore. For more information, visit www.nium.com.

About Relay

Relay is digital banking built to give small business owners the tools and know-how to be great with money. By connecting accounts, cards, bills, invoices, capital, and more together in one place, Relay replaces financial guesswork with real visibility, helping small business owners turn cash flow from a constant source of stress into a signal they can use to run stronger, more resilient businesses.

[1] Relay is a financial technology company and is not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services not related to Relay Capital term loans are provided by Thread Bank, Member FDIC.

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