RBC Wealth Management; RBC: RBC Wealth Management named Outstanding Private Bank in three categories at the Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards

RBC Wealth Management named Outstanding Private Bank in three categories at the Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards

A testament to what matters most in private banking: the relationships, expertise and experience clients can count on

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RBC Wealth Management, Canada's largest full-service wealth management firm, has been named Outstanding Private Bank in three categories at the Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards: Global, North America and Growth Strategy-a mark of excellence in private banking globally. The wins extend RBC Wealth Management's streak to three consecutive years for the Global category and six for North America.

The Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards recognize institutions that deliver excellence across all dimensions of private banking. The awards recognize RBC Wealth Management's strategy of pairing a client-first approach with Canadian market leadership and continued expansion across North America and globally, reflecting its leadership across key markets:

In Canada, RBC Wealth Management is the No. 1 retail mutual fund company and a leader in high-net-worth market share, with RBC Dominion Securities achieving the highest advisor rating among bank-owned investment dealers in Investment Executive's 2026 Brokerage Report Card for 20 consecutive years

In the U.S. and U.K., it ranks among the top six wealth management firms by assets under administration, with U.S. earnings growing 91 per cent over five years and a client base of 320,000 households

Central to the client experience is RBC Wealth Management's continued investment in the technology and tools that help advisors prioritize client relationships. In April 2026, RBC Wealth Management was recognized with two PWM Wealth Tech Awards for its AI strategy and RBC Assist, an in-house GenAI tool. The tool has been rolled out to 100 per cent of advisors, with more than 75,000 RBC employees globally now using RBC's AI platforms to improve productivity and free up time for high-value client interactions.

"Wealth management is about understanding a client's life in its entirety-their family, their business and their long-term goals," said Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, RBC Wealth Management & Insurance. "Few clients today have simple needs; their wealth increasingly spans borders and generations. It's through our team of dedicated experts that we can serve their holistic needs with the kind of advice and relationships that earn trust for generations. These awards affirm we're on the right track, and the credit belongs to the advisors, private bankers and trust officers who make that experience real for the clients they serve."

Looking ahead, RBC Wealth Management remains focused on deepening client relationships and investing in the talent and technology that make differentiated client experiences possible.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.?

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management directly serves affluent, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients globally with a full suite of banking, investment, trust and other wealth management solutions, from its key operational hubs in Canada, the United States, the British Isles, and Asia. The business also provides asset management products and services directly and through RBC and third-party distributors to institutional and individual clients, through its RBC Global Asset Management business (which includes BlueBay Asset Management). It also includes our Investor Services business. RBC Wealth Management has over C$5.8 trillion of assets under administration, C$1.7 trillion of assets under management and more than 6,000 financial consultants, advisors, private bankers, and trust officers. For more information, please visit www.rbcwealthmanagement.com.

For more information, please contact:

Vanessa Romano, RBC Wealth Management Canada, vanessa.romano@rbc.com

Tianna Goguen, RBC Wealth Management Canada, tianna.goguen@rbc.com

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