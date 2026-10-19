Better Collective A/S: Better Collective launches Prediction Pro, expanding its subscription offering into prediction markets

Prediction Pro combines forecasting tools, expert analysis and analyst trade tracking to help users assess prediction markets. The launch builds on Better Collective's expansion into the category announced in March 2026.

Better Collective, a leading digital sports media group, has launched Prediction Pro, a subscription product designed to help prediction market traders assess probabilities, understand market developments and make more informed decisions.

Prediction Pro builds on a platform that brings together market information and side-by-side pricing from Kalshi and Polymarket across sports, politics, economics, entertainment and other event categories. The subscription adds forecasting tools, expert analysis and analyst trade tracking to help users assess market prices.

Prediction Pro will be available as a standalone subscription and as an add-on to Action Pro, Action Network's existing subscription product. It draws on Better Collective's experience in sports media, analytical tools and paid content to serve users across a broader range of event markets.

Better Collective already provides prediction market news, analysis, educational guides and platform reviews through Action Network and VegasInsider. Action Network also offers pricing tools and midterm election odds and trading analysis through its podcast, "Predicting Politics", presented by DraftKings. Better Collective already has a substantial Paid Media presence in prediction markets, connecting users with platforms through paid customer acquisition campaigns.

A dedicated Midterms 2026 hub is a central feature at launch, providing forecasts and analysis ahead of the November U.S. midterm elections. Covering House, Senate and gubernatorial races, the hub allows subscribers to compare model-estimated election probabilities with current market prices.

Subscribers also receive daily expert analysis, analyst trade tracking, a dedicated newsletter and access to a Discord community for discussion of market developments.

Jesper Søgaard, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Better Collective, said:

"Across our media brands and Paid Media business, we already connect audiences with prediction markets. Prediction Pro builds on that presence and our subscription experience at Action Network, giving users more tools to assess probabilities and understand the reasoning behind market views. For Better Collective, it is an opportunity to reach new audiences, serve a broader range of interests and build deeper, recurring relationships with our users."

More information about Prediction Pro and subscription options is available at predictionpro.com. Follow Prediction Pro on X.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard

Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations

Morten Cullborg-Kalum

Press@bettercollective.com