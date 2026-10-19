Taiwan Investor Relations Institute: TIRI 2026 Annual Conference Advances Investor Relations Through Value and Trust





Photo Title: TIRI Hosts Its 8th Annual Conference in Taipei on October 16, 2026

Caption: Representatives from Taiwan's financial regulatory authorities, the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Taipei Exchange, Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation, and leading financial and corporate institutions attended the Taiwan Investor Relations Institute's (TIRI) 8th Annual Conference in Taipei on October 16, 2026.

Copyright: Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI)

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI) held its eighth Annual Conference at Regent Taipei, highlighting the shift from financial disclosure to strategic dialogue, sustainable value creation and long-term investor trust.

"IR must go beyond explaining what a company has done to articulate the value it intends to create," said TIRI Chairman Jonny Kuo.

International speakers Daniela Peeva, Chairperson of the Bulgarian Investor Relations Association (ABIRD), and Oskar Yasar, Managing Partner of Broome Yasar Partnership, shared perspectives on nurturing future IR professionals through IR Junior and the emerging revolution in investor relations.

The fifth TIRI Awards recognized excellence across Taiwan's listed (TWSE) and over-the-counter (TPEx) markets. Winners of Best Investor Relations Company and Best Investor Relations Officer, respectively, were:

TWSE mega-cap: Global Unichip Corp. (3443) - Nicole Chan.

TWSE large-cap: Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd. (8210) - Peggy Tsai.

TWSE small/mid-cap: CviLux Corporation (8103) - Maggie Wang.

TPEx large-cap: Phison Electronics Corp. (8299) - Kuo-Ting Lu.

TPEx small/mid-cap: NETRONIX, INC. (6143) - Tessa Huang.



The Market Capitalization Growth Award recognized 12 companies for their outstanding year-on-year market capitalization growth: Ventec (6672), ESMT (3006), C SUN (2467), Dynamic Holding (3715), Apacer (8271), QPC (4722), Silicon Power (4973), CHINSAN (8042), inergy (6693), Sinopower (6435), Etron (5351) and ARLITECH (6432).

TIRI also recognized its second cohort of TIRIC professional certification recipients, reinforcing professional IR standards. As Taiwan transitions from corporate governance evaluations to an ESG Evaluation system, TIRI will support sustainability governance and promote Taiwan Index Plus Corporation's IR Engagement Service Platform 2.0 to strengthen dialogue with institutional investors.

"Good IR is not about lifting the share price today. It is about helping investors better understand and trust a company, and stay with it for the long term," Kuo said.

Through education, industry recognition and international partnerships, TIRI aims to connect Taiwan's capital markets more closely with global investors.

Media Contact

Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI)

Email: office@tiri.tw

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b9c3450-2087-451d-a8b3-c1f217c537df