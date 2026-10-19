POMDOCTOR LIMITED Announces the Termination of Its ADR Program and Trade Class A Ordinary Shares on Nasdaq

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POMDOCTOR LIMITED ("Pomdoctor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POM), a digital healthcare company focused on advancing artificial intelligence ("AI")-enabled healthcare solutions, today announced that it has commenced to terminate its American Depositary Receipt program (the "ADR Program"), including the termination of the related deposit agreement, as amended, and list the Company's Class A ordinary shares directly on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").

The termination was previously approved by the board of directors of Pomdoctor on September 3, 2026 and approved by the Company's shareholders on a non-binding advisory basis at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on September 30, 2026.

The ADR Program to be terminated was established pursuant to the Deposit Agreement, dated October 9, 2025, as amended, among the Company, Citibank, N.A. (the "Depositary") and the holders and beneficial owners of the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") issued thereunder (the "Deposit Agreement").

The ADR Program and the Deposit Agreement are expected to terminate prior to the opening of the market on October 21, 2026. At that time, the Company's ADSs will be mandatorily cancelled and exchanged for the Class A ordinary shares to be distributed to the ADS holders (the "Mandatory Exchange") according to the Deposit Agreement.

Simultaneously with the effectiveness of the termination of the ADR Program, the Company will effect a share consolidation of its Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, pursuant to which every ten (10) ordinary shares of each class will be consolidated into one (1) ordinary share of the same class (the "Share Consolidation"). As a result of the Share Consolidation and Mandatory Exchange, each holder of ten (10) ADSs will receive three (3) post-Share Consolidation Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the termination of the ADR Program and Share Consolidation, the Company plans to list its Class A ordinary shares for trading on Nasdaq in substitution for the ADSs. The Company's Class A ordinary shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq when the market opens on October 21, 2026 under the symbol "POM" with the new CUSIP number G7166T112.

The Company has appointed TranShare Corporation as its transfer agent in the United States for its Class A ordinary shares.

About POMDOCTOR LIMITED

POMDOCTOR LIMITED (NASDAQ: POM) is a digital healthcare company focused on advancing AI-enabled healthcare solutions and expanding predictive healthcare capabilities. The Company leverages physician resources, wearable technologies, artificial intelligence, healthcare payment networks and real-world healthcare data to support more personalized, continuous and data-driven healthcare services. Building upon its established healthcare platform and physician network, POM is pursuing the development of a predictive healthcare data and services infrastructure designed to improve healthcare outcomes and create long-term value for patients, healthcare providers and other ecosystem participants. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.7shiliu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's strategy to participate in the transition of healthcare from a reactive model toward a predictive and proactive model; the Company's plans to integrate AI, wearable technologies, remote patient monitoring ("RPM") capabilities and real-world healthcare data with its existing healthcare operations and physician resources into a coordinated healthcare management framework; the Company's pursuit of the development of a predictive healthcare data and services infrastructure; the Company's belief that its existing healthcare infrastructure and technology capabilities provide a foundation for a more continuous, data-driven and proactive model of care; expectations regarding the future role of predictive healthcare, including in chronic disease management; and the anticipated benefits of the Company's strategy for patients, healthcare providers and other ecosystem participants, including improved healthcare outcomes and long-term value creation. Investors can identify many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "pursues," "positions," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and uncertainties. Investors are urged to review the section entitled "Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 14, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

POMDOCTOR LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE POMDOCTOR LIMITED