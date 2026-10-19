The Brussels-based branded merchandise company introduces three gift editions, EU-wide delivery and a digital address collection process for HR teams, with a focus on the German market.

Brussels, Belgium--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - BROIDR, a Brussels-based branded merchandise and fulfilment company, today announced the launch of "Gear for 2027," its end-of-year corporate gift collection for the 2026 holiday season and the start of 2027. The collection is available to companies across the European Union, with a focus on Germany, BROIDR's biggest market.





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The collection is organised into three editions. "The Christmas Cozy Edition" combines branded knitted winter socks, Belgian cookies or fair-trade chocolate, and natural lip balm or a compact winter care item. "Move Into 2027" is built around sport and recovery, with a reusable bottle, branded organic sport socks and a compact recovery item. "The Winter Offsite Edition" features outerwear, portable power, cameras and premium packaging for team offsites and leadership gifts. Each edition includes a custom card and a gift box printed with the client's branding, and all three are offered alongside 40 individual products.





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The collection was developed for companies whose teams have lifestyles that match the products. Travel-related items are included for teams that are frequently on the go. Sport, recovery and longevity-related products are aimed at young, high-performing teams with an interest in personal health and activity.

"We researched how our clients' teams actually work, travel and spend their time before selecting a single product," said Daniel Paluch, Co-founder and CMO of BROIDR. "A consulting team that is on a plane every week needs something different from an AI startup whose people train before work. Curating for those routines, rather than offering a generic catalogue, is how we make sure a gift is still in use months later."

The gift boxes were developed with Germany's €50 threshold for tax-deductible business gifts in mind, and the entry-level edition is configured to remain within this limit. Pricing is tiered by order volume, with an indicative minimum order of 50 boxes for The Christmas Cozy Edition and Move Into 2027. The Winter Offsite Edition is priced on request.

Orders can be delivered in bulk to company offices or directly to individual recipients anywhere in the European Union at a flat delivery fee per box. Deliveries outside the EU are quoted separately.

For direct-to-recipient orders, BROIDR provides a digital form through which employees submit their own delivery address and, where applicable, their product size or option. The process removes the need for HR departments to share employees' home addresses with a third party.





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"Our mission is to provide a fully end-to-end solution that streamlines every part of a company's merchandising activities, from sourcing and branding to delivery, and makes it effortless for our clients globally," said Julien Chabert, Co-founder and CEO of BROIDR. "For this collection, that means one process for the HR and marketing teams placing the orders: they choose an edition and share their branding, and we handle production and delivery, either to their offices or directly to each recipient's home address."

The collection was developed for companies in technology, artificial intelligence, fintech, digital assets and professional services. BROIDR has previously worked with organisations in these sectors.





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Product selection was led by BROIDR's creative team. Where available, the company prioritised products made from recycled or renewable materials and suppliers with production or stock in Europe.

"Each product was assessed for its materials, its origin and how long it is likely to be used," said Helene Klug, Creative Director at BROIDR. "Documenting where a product comes from and what it is made of is part of how we select the range."





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The collection is structured around three planning windows. Orders for November company events confirmed by 23 October 2026 are scheduled for delivery within November 2026. Christmas orders confirmed by 6 November 2026 are scheduled for delivery by 18 December 2026. January kickoff orders confirmed by 4 December 2026 are scheduled for delivery between 11 and 22 January 2027. Final timing is confirmed with each order.

Further information on the collection is available at broidr.com.

About BROIDR

BROIDR is a Brussels-based company that designs, sources and delivers branded merchandise and corporate gifts for marketing, events and HR teams. The company focuses on curated products, ethical sourcing and sustainable materials, and works with clients in the technology, fintech, digital asset and consulting sectors across Europe. BROIDR is operated by Curate to Shape SRL.

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