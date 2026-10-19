Nielsen: The Commercial & Cultural Evolution of Women & Sports

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NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Sports fandom is growing, and women are driving it, in women's leagues and men's alike. Our new report shows brands where the audiences are and how to win them.
- 46B minutes of women's sports viewed in 2025
- +71% viewing growth since 2022
- 122.5M U.S. fans of women's sports
The new majority
Women's sports have hit the mainstream, with record ratings, sold-out arenas and fans engaging across every platform.
- 28.3B minutes viewed in 1H 2026, on record pace
- "No interest" in women's sports fell nearly 20% in three years
- 52% of the U.S. population is interested in women's sports
The crossover
Female fans are among the fastest-growing audiences in men's sports, and they bring serious buying power.
- 48% of U.S. women are very interested in at least one sport
- +107% female viewership growth for the 2026 Men's College World Series
- 56% of recent U.S. sports fans are women
The commercial play
Fans of women's sports notice sponsors, act on values and buy. Investment here converts.
- +120% ad spend in women's sports since 2022
- 30%+ of NWSL fans bought a brand after seeing an in-game sponsorship
- 60% of women's sports fans have switched brands over a company's values
Elevate your women's sports strategy now. Download the report.
Find more stories and multimedia from Nielsen at 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Nielsen
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nielsen
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Nielsen
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-commercial-and-cultural-evolution-of-women-and-sports-1238322