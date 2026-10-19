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ACCESS Newswire
19.10.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Nielsen: The Commercial & Cultural Evolution of Women & Sports

Women are changing the economy and energy of global sports. Get the media intelligence brands need to reach these growth audiences.

Download The Commercial & Cultural Evolution of Women & Sports report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Sports fandom is growing, and women are driving it, in women's leagues and men's alike. Our new report shows brands where the audiences are and how to win them.

  • 46B minutes of women's sports viewed in 2025
  • +71% viewing growth since 2022
  • 122.5M U.S. fans of women's sports

The new majority

Women's sports have hit the mainstream, with record ratings, sold-out arenas and fans engaging across every platform.

  • 28.3B minutes viewed in 1H 2026, on record pace
  • "No interest" in women's sports fell nearly 20% in three years
  • 52% of the U.S. population is interested in women's sports

The crossover

Female fans are among the fastest-growing audiences in men's sports, and they bring serious buying power.

  • 48% of U.S. women are very interested in at least one sport
  • +107% female viewership growth for the 2026 Men's College World Series
  • 56% of recent U.S. sports fans are women

The commercial play

Fans of women's sports notice sponsors, act on values and buy. Investment here converts.

  • +120% ad spend in women's sports since 2022
  • 30%+ of NWSL fans bought a brand after seeing an in-game sponsorship
  • 60% of women's sports fans have switched brands over a company's values

Elevate your women's sports strategy now. Download the report.

Find more stories and multimedia from Nielsen at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Nielsen
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nielsen
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Nielsen



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-commercial-and-cultural-evolution-of-women-and-sports-1238322

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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