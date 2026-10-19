Nielsen: The Commercial & Cultural Evolution of Women & Sports

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NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Sports fandom is growing, and women are driving it, in women's leagues and men's alike. Our new report shows brands where the audiences are and how to win them.

46B minutes of women's sports viewed in 2025

minutes of women's sports viewed in 2025 + 71% viewing growth since 2022

viewing growth since 2022 122.5M U.S. fans of women's sports

The new majority

Women's sports have hit the mainstream, with record ratings, sold-out arenas and fans engaging across every platform.

28.3B minutes viewed in 1H 2026, on record pace

minutes viewed in 1H 2026, on record pace "No interest" in women's sports fell nearly 20% in three years

in three years 52% of the U.S. population is interested in women's sports

The crossover

Female fans are among the fastest-growing audiences in men's sports, and they bring serious buying power.

48% of U.S. women are very interested in at least one sport

of U.S. women are very interested in at least one sport +107% female viewership growth for the 2026 Men's College World Series

female viewership growth for the 2026 Men's College World Series 56% of recent U.S. sports fans are women

The commercial play

Fans of women's sports notice sponsors, act on values and buy. Investment here converts.

+120% ad spend in women's sports since 2022

ad spend in women's sports since 2022 30%+ of NWSL fans bought a brand after seeing an in-game sponsorship

of NWSL fans bought a brand after seeing an in-game sponsorship 60% of women's sports fans have switched brands over a company's values

Elevate your women's sports strategy now. Download the report.

Find more stories and multimedia from Nielsen at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Nielsen

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nielsen

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Nielsen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-commercial-and-cultural-evolution-of-women-and-sports-1238322