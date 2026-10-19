Vancouver, British Columbia and Bratislava, Slovakia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) ("Military Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following the reversal of the cancellation of the exploration licence for its flagship Trojárová Antimony-Gold Project in Slovakia (the "Trojárová Project"), the relevant regulatory authority in The Slovak Republic has issued a decision extending the exploration licence (the "Trojárová License") for a further four-year term expiring on October 18, 2030 (the "Extension Decision"). The Extension Decision confirms the continued validity of the Trojárová License following the reversal of its cancellation.

The Company strengthens Slovak leadership, community engagement and scientific cooperation to advance responsible antimony development in Europe.

The decision provides the Company with a renewed foundation to advance Trojárová, which hosts an inferred mineral resource of 6.5 million tonnes grading 1.02% antimony and 1.06 g/t gold, containing approximately 67,000 tonnes of antimony and 222,000 ounces of gold.

On May 28, 2026, the Company received an unscheduled review and formal decision from the Ministry of the Environment of the Slovak Republic cancelling the Trojárová License. The Company did not accept the cancellation decision and pursued all legal avenues available to it, including an appeal to the Minister of the Environment of the Slovak Republic.

On October 2, 2026, the Company received a decision from the Ministry of the Environment of The Slovak Republic (the "Annulment Decision") annulling the cancellation decision and reinstating the Trojárová License. The Trojárová License was reinstated with a remaining term expiring on October 18, 2026. The authority issued also the Extension Decision, extending the Trojárová License for a four-year term expiring on October 18, 2030.

The Company is very pleased with this outcome, which resolves the uncertainty that has surrounded the Trojárová License since the cancellation decision was issued in May 2026, and confirms the Company's right to continue exploration activities on the Trojárová Project for the next four years.

Clear Commitment to Slovakia

Thomas Hüser, Executive Chairman stated: "This decision gives us the continuity needed to move Trojárová forward with confidence and a clear commitment to Slovakia."

"We thank the collective authorities for their constructive, fair and professional cooperation. Our ambition is to combine the development of an important European antimony resource with strong local partnerships, scientific expertise and responsible environmental management. Trust must be built through open communication and practical action."

Scott Eldridge, CEO stated: "The reinstatement of the Trojárová exploration licence is an important milestone for Military Metals and provides a renewed path forward for our flagship European antimony project. We are focused on building on the technical work completed to date and advancing Trojárová responsibly, with the objective of unlocking its potential as a significant source of antimony for European and allied markets."

"Europe has significant antimony supply-chain exposure because it lacks meaningful domestic mine production and depends heavily on external suppliers for its raw-material needs. We intend to progress the project responsibly and systematically towards the next permitting milestones."

Local Advisory Board to Strengthen Stakeholder Relations

The Company will also establish a local advisory board to strengthen dialogue with communities, authorities and other stakeholders. Its focus will include environmental priorities, local stakeholders and constructive engagement throughout the development process.

Closer relationships with neighbouring municipalities, regular stakeholder engagement and proactive communication will be central to the Company's approach.

Advancing the Pathway Towards Mining Authorisation

Military Metals has already initiated discussions with authorities and Slovakia's Ministry of Economy regarding the pathway from exploration to a full mining and production authorisation. These discussions will address the technical, environmental and administrative requirements for the next stages of development.

Environmental Improvement and Scientific Cooperation

The Company intends to contribute actively to improvements in local wastewater management, working with relevant authorities and specialists to identify practical measures.

Military Metals will prioritise modern mining and processing technologies, water recycling and rigorous environmental controls. Its objective is to develop a technically viable approach that avoids environmentally harmful chemicals wherever feasible and minimises impacts on surrounding communities and ecosystems.

The Company also intends to deepen its cooperation with mining scientists at the Technical University of Košice, supporting research into mineral processing, water management and responsible resource development.

Trojárová: A Model for Responsible Exploration

"We want Trojárová to become a model for responsible European mineral exploration," added Hüser. "That means listening to neighbouring communities, drawing on Slovakia's scientific capabilities and making environmental performance an integral part of project development from the outset."

Supporting Europe's Critical Raw Materials Objectives

Following the licence decision, SAC-General Manager Juraj Haruštiak and Executive Chairman Thomas Hüser have initiated discussions with EU representatives concerning Trojárová's potential contribution to the objectives of the European Critical Raw Materials Act.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Murray, Vice President of Exploration, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The inferred mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release is based upon, and supported by, the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Trojárová Antimony-Gold Project, Republic of Slovakia", prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. and dated May 22, 2026 (the "Technical Report"), which has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are encouraged to review the Technical Report for further details regarding the key assumptions, parameters, methods used to estimate the inferred mineral resource, data verification procedures, and known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the potential development of mineral resources.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com.

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About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the future exploration and development of the Trojárová Project; the significance and impact of the Extension Decision; the establishment of a local advisory board; the Company's plans for stakeholder and community engagement; discussions regarding the pathway from exploration to mining and production authorisation; the Company's intended contributions to local wastewater management and environmental improvements; the prioritization of modern mining and processing technologies, water recycling and environmental controls; the Company's intended cooperation with the Technical University of Košice; discussions with EU representatives concerning the Trojárová Project's potential contribution to the objectives of the European Critical Raw Materials Act; the Company's ambition to position the Trojárová Project as a cornerstone project for European antimony supply; and the Company's plans and objectives generally. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates, assumptions, and risk factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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