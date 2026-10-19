Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Record Resources Inc. (TSXV: REC) reports that the bi-annual CTSOP (Technical Committee Meeting for the Monitoring of Petroleum Operations) or partners technical meeting for the Ngulu Oil project is taking place on October 26, 2026 in Libreville, Gabon.

The agenda, involving all consortium partners including committee members of the Gabon government, will cover objectives for the Ngulu Block, a recap of ongoing exploration activities, environmental, social and governance (ESG), work program plans for 2027, approve the closing budget for this year 2026 and forecast budget for 2027 calendar year.

The consortium is exploring the Ngulu block, which covers 1,214 Km2 and is equivalent to 54 Gulf of Mexico blocks, is in shallow water offshore central Gabon. This strategic block is located on trend to several sizable producing oil fields. The key aspects of the Ngulu Block include the Loba oil field discovery and over 28 seismically identified prospects in the Pre-salt Gamba / Dentale and Post-salt plays (See figure 1 below).





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1769/319470_977190973447aa9f_001full.jpg

The marquee prospects on the block include Lepidote Deep (Post-salt play), the Palomite Complex including Deep (Pre-salt play) and shallow (Post Salt) prospects and the Pompano complex with both postsalt and subsalt prospects.

The Loba discovery was made by Elf-Gabon's LOM-1 well, which targeted the Batanga and Anguille reservoirs. The LOM-1 well discovered a shallow oil zone (27o API gravity oil) in the Batanga Formation with 140 metres of gross oil column (70 metres net pay) and is similar to nearby producing fields Barbier, Barbier Southwest and Ablette.

The Loba oil discovery was made in 60 metres of water depth and is approximately 10 kilometres from the Barbier field existing infrastructure, operated by international oil company Perenco. Management believes that low-cost options are available for the development of the Loba Complex, which include the initial Loba oil discovery and follow-on appraisal targets at Loba Deep and Loba East.

The Loba complex (See figure 2 below), has potential production of ~20,000 Bbl/d (1)(2)(3)(4) based on offset fields. Wells in analogous fields have shown Initial production rates ("IP rates") up to 7,600 Bbl/d of oil with a single completion (1)(2)(3)(4). These analogous wells are located within 40 km from the Loba Oil Complex and are in the same targeted reservoir.

Grondin Field. AAPG Memoir Giant Oil and Gas Fields of the Decade: 1968-1978 / Geology of Grondin Field. Peak field production at Grondin ~25,000 bbl/d. Baudroie field, Nguma Moabi TCM report 17, May 2006. Initial production 1972. Total production reported at 42,000 bbl/d. IPs up to 7,600 BBls/d. Torpille field, operator Societe des Petroles d'Afrique Equatoriale Francaise (Total Energies), 1972 report. Total field production reported as 25,000 BBls/d.

We are unable confirm if the reports were prepared by a qualified reserves evaluator or auditor or in accordance with the COGE handbook.

In other news, Record has issued 150,000 stock options to a consultant of the company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 cents per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. All options are subject to the terms and conditions of the company's equity incentive plan and applicable regulatory approvals.

About Record Resources:

Record Resources is an E&P company advancing high impact oil and gas plays with large-in-place resources and scalability. The company is in a consortium developing oil and gas projects in Central Gabon's Ngulu Block, a mature yet under-explored hydrocarbon base. Record also holds an interest in natural hydrogen exploration assets in Ontario, Canada, offsetting recent discoveries.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and/or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that are based on Record Resources' current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. The words "estimates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "believes", "plans", or their negatives or other comparable words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding management's expectation anticipated production timeline, the 28 mapped prospects; management's exploration and development plans; and all other expectations, intentions, and plans that are not historical fact.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors, expectations, or assumptions of Record Resources which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Record Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Record Resources can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: that Record Resources will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the quality of the reservoirs in which Record Resources operates; the timely development of infrastructure in areas of new production; certain cost assumptions; continued availability of equity financing to fund Record Resources' current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Record Resources operates; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Record Resources to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; drilling results; the ability of Record Resources to obtain financing on acceptable terms; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas reserves through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and cost of facility construction and expansion and the ability of Record Resources to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Record Resources operates; and the ability of Record Resources to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

The forward-looking information included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Record Resources. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Record Resources undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Record Resources does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.



Abbreviations

bbl

bbl/d

MM

MMbbl

boe

boepd

bopd

MMboe

km2

barrels of oil

barrels of oil per day

millions

millions of barrels of oil

barrel of oil equivalent

barrel of oil equivalent per day

barrel of oil per day

million barrels of oil equivalent

square kilometres

A barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Analogous Information

Certain information in this document may constitute "analogous information" as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI-51-101 "), including but not limited to, information relating to the reservoirs in geographical proximity to lands that are held (or to be held) by Record Resources. Such information has been obtained from government sources, regulatory agencies or other industry participants. Record Resources believes the information is relevant as it helps to define the reservoir characteristics in which Record Resources may hold (or acquire) an interest. Record Resources is unable to confirm that the analogous information was prepared by a qualified reserves evaluator or auditor. Such information is not an estimate of the reserves or resources (or production levels) attributable to lands held or potentially to be held by Record Resources and there is no certainty that the reservoir data and economics information for the lands held or potentially to be held by Record Resources will be similar to the information presented herein. The reader is cautioned that the data relied upon by Record Resources may be in error and/or may not be analogous to such lands to be held by Record Resources.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319470