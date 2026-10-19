Award supports delivery of NGC2 applications to I Corps as the Army scales from division prototype to corps

Onebrief, an AI-native planning and workflow platform, today announced it was awarded a contract in support of the U.S. Army's Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) application ecosystem.

The award, announced Oct. 7, follows a year of NGC2 prototyping with the 4th Infantry Division. Onebrief supported the 4th Infantry Division as a collaboration and planning solution through the division's Ivy Sting exercise series and Ivy Mass, a division-wide exercise. In July, during Project Convergence Capstone 6, Soldiers used NGC2 applications to make decisions under realistic conditions across an entire division formation. I Corps is the next unit to receive the software.

"With the 4th Infantry Division, we connected planning teams working from different locations, and they finished in minutes what used to take hours," said Grant Demaree, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Onebrief. "Now the Army is taking that to I Corps. When every section of a staff plans in a common environment, the commander sees the whole problem sooner and decides faster. That is how you make a staff superhuman."

The NGC2 application ecosystem combines applications developed by government, commercial enterprises, and Soldiers across six warfighting functions: command and control, fires, intelligence, movement and maneuver, sustainment, and protection. The application awards build on the data layer and core artificial intelligence capabilities provided by Anduril, Palantir, Raft, and Striveworks.

"The Army set a clear goal for commercial software: prove it in prototyping, then field it," said Adam Lackey, Chief Operating Officer of Onebrief. "We're glad to be one of the companies the Army awarded, and we're ready to support I Corps as it brings NGC2 applications to its staff."

The NGC2 award is the latest in a series of contract milestones for Onebrief. In September, Onebrief was awarded an enterprise contract. The Army raised that contract's ceiling just weeks later to directly support NGC2.

About Onebrief

Onebrief is the command platform that delivers decision dominance through AI modeling and simulation. By unifying operational data, agentic AI, collaborative planning, and continuous wargaming into a single platform, Onebrief enables commanders to move from question to decision in minutes. Trusted across the Joint Force and deployed from classified environments to global exercises, Onebrief helps commands act with greater speed, confidence, and effectiveness. Learn more at onebrief.com.

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Media Contact:

Bob Hartline media@onebrief.com 512-439-9195