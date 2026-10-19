Inspira Financial Launches Riser Benefits, Personalized Platform Designed to Close the Costly Gap Between Employer Investment and Employee Action

Riser Benefits delivers a consumer-centric experience and intelligent education to help bridge the gap between benefit plan design and how individuals use and pay for care throughout the year.

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Inspira Financial, a leading health and wealth benefits company, today announced the launch of Riser BenefitsTM, a modern, AI-enabled platform designed to help employees better understand, manage, and use their employer-offered health and lifestyle benefits.

Many of today's benefit plans are intended to encourage consumer-directed health care, which was built on the idea that individuals could play a more active role in managing healthcare decisions and costs. Employers continue to invest significantly in employee-managed accounts, tax-advantaged benefits, lifestyle spending accounts, and other programs intended to support employee well-being, with industry adoption expected to continue growing in the years ahead.

But for too many employees, the legacy platforms used to support healthcare accounts have failed to deliver true consumerism. Filing claims can be complex and time-consuming, accessing funds can take too much effort, and investing HSA dollars can be difficult. The average employee spends just 30 minutes making benefit elections, with more than half later regretting their choices because they rush, miss deadlines, or fail to match plans with their needs.

With healthcare costs consistently rising, and only 20% of U.S. adults self-identifying as having high health insurance literacy, too often these benefits go underused. The result is a persistent gap between employer investment and employee action - one that can delay care, weaken benefits ROI, and leave employees paying the high price of confusion.

Riser Benefits helps close that gap by applying technology to turn fragmented benefits data into clearer, more actionable, and individualized experiences. The platform brings together account-based benefits into one configurable health wallet spanning a broad range of health, lifestyle, and administrative benefit accounts. For employees, that means more relevant education and decision support; for employers and partners, it means configurable digital delivery, white-label and co-branded experiences, API-enabled integrations, and scalable service models.

AI and automation are central to the platform's value proposition. For employees, Riser Benefits interprets their unique selections and delivers more relevant education based on timing, use patterns, and upcoming decisions. For employers and partners, the platform applies native AI and automation to simplify administration and help strengthen claims processing, compliance, quality assurance, fraud prevention, and product development workflows. The platform's automated claims substantiation reduces manual intervention and accelerates submission-to-payment timelines.

"For too long, employees have been expected to make high-stakes benefits decisions inside systems that are often fragmented, difficult to understand, and disconnected from how people actually use care," said Debby Moorman, President of Health and Benefits at Inspira Financial. "Riser Benefits is designed to change that by personalizing the experience around each individual's needs, timing, usage patterns, and upcoming decisions, helping people move from confusion to clearer, more confident action."

Built for consumer-directed health care at enterprise scale

Riser Benefits brings together the benefits administration expertise of PayFlex and Benefit Resource with the modern technology platform built by First Dollar. First Dollar's people, platform, and partners now operate as Riser Benefits, backed by Inspira's scale, security, and service. The result is one company focused entirely on helping people get more from their benefits.

Built with enterprise-grade security and scale, the platform connects account administration, data, personalized education, intelligent automation, and partner delivery capabilities for employers, institutional partners, and accountholders through white-labeled, co-branded, or Inspira-administered models supported by APIs and native integrations. The platform's extensive API libraries, SDKs, and widgets allow partners to embed the full benefits experience directly into their existing accountholder portal, giving employers and institutional partners a connected experience within their own ecosystems.

"The next era of consumer-directed health care will not be defined by plan design alone, but by the intelligence layer that helps people understand and act on their benefits throughout the year," said Matt Marek, CEO of Inspira Financial. "Riser Benefits represents an important step in our strategy to connect benefits administration with personalized education and action in ways that can improve engagement and ultimately support better health and financial outcomes."

Learn more about Riser Benefits here.

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million individual and institutional clients holding over $68 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners, helping people plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. For more than 20 years, Inspira has pursued better outcomes for all through automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more. Inspira Financial was named among USA Today's "America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services" in 2026. Learn more at inspirafinancial.com and follow Inspira Financial on LinkedIn.

About Riser Benefits

Riser Benefits is a modern, AI-enabled benefits platform designed to transform employer-offered benefits into a more personalized, connected, and actionable experience. Bringing together account administration, data-driven guidance, intelligent automation, security and compliance capabilities, and configurable partner delivery models, its health wallet supports a broad suite of health, lifestyle, and administrative benefit offerings, including health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, dependent care FSAs, limited-purpose FSAs, health reimbursement arrangements, lifestyle accounts, commuter benefits, and more. Riser Benefits supports stronger benefits engagement, more confident decision-making, and better health and well-being outcomes. Learn more at riserbenefits.com and follow Riser Benefits on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Casey Burke

PR Manager

mediainquiry@inspirafinancial.com

SOURCE: Inspira Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/inspira-financial-launches-riser-benefits-personalized-platform-desi-1237972