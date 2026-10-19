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ACCESS Newswire
19.10.2026 15:38 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Candescent Names Brad Rennick Chief Customer Officer to Scale Delivery of Intelligent Banking

John Garvey Named President to Strengthen Strategic Partnerships and Deepen Executive Engagement

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Candescent, defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today announced the appointment of Brad Rennick as Chief Customer Officer and John Garvey as President. Together, the appointments add dedicated leadership capacity for client delivery and market engagement as Candescent brings Votiv, its flagship Intelligent Banking experience, to market.

Rennick joins Candescent effective October 19 and will report to Chief Executive Officer Jason Edelboim as a member of the executive leadership team. He will lead Business Operations, Professional Services, Client Care and Support and a new Client Success practice, owning the end-to-end client experience, driving value realization, and ensuring the successful delivery of Votiv.

"At Candescent, our focus is on bringing innovation to our clients and helping them turn that innovation into meaningful business results," said Edelboim. "Brad brings the experience to help our clients implement Votiv and achieve better outcomes, building on the strong foundation John Garvey and our teams have established. As President, Garvey will put his industry expertise and relationships to work deepening our engagement with clients and driving greater value for them through our strategic partnerships."

Rennick brings nearly two decades of experience building and leading client organizations that deploy and support mission-critical enterprise software. He most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at FinThrive, where he led global post-sales operations spanning onboarding, solution advising, support services and digital engagement. Before that, he spent 10 years at Modernizing Medicine as part of their original startup leadership team where he led the full customer journey as the company grew from approximately 200 to more than 7,500 customers.

"Banks and credit unions are making long-term investments in how they serve their customers and members. They need a partner committed to their success from implementation through adoption and ongoing support," said Rennick. "Candescent has built a strong client organization, and I'm excited to work with this team to help every client implement Votiv successfully and see measurable results."

As President, Garvey will take on a new market-facing role leading strategic partnerships, Candescent Marketplace, and executive engagement with clients and consultants. He will also assume general manager responsibilities for the Assisted Banking business. Garvey continues to report to Edelboim as a member of the executive leadership team.

Since joining Candescent as Chief Operating Officer, Garvey has played a central role in establishing the company as an independent business and strengthening the operations that support its clients. He brings more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including as Global Financial Services Industry Leader at PwC, Chief Operating Officer at Instinet and Chief Executive Officer of Cybertrust.

About Candescent Atlanta, Ga.-based Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com.

Media contact: Casey Hotchkiss casey.hotchkiss@candescent.com

SOURCE: Candescent



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/candescent-names-brad-rennick-chief-customer-officer-to-scale-del-1238224

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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