In Singapore, global leaders in ocean science, exploration and conservation examine how evidence, storytelling and education can help shape the ocean's future

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - What does it take to turn ocean discovery into lasting change? That question connected three days of conversations at the OceanX Summit 2026, where leaders from ocean science, government, exploration, education and conservation considered how evidence can inform protection, how immersive learning can engage the next generation, and how local leadership can shape solutions.

The Summit brought together oceanographer Sylvia Earle; filmmaker and deep-sea explorer James Cameron; Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society; Takashi Kudo of international art collective teamLab; Benoît Dageville, Co-Founder and President of Products at Snowflake; Rizza Sacra-Dejucos, Asia Regional Coordinator of the High Seas Alliance; Professor Peter Ng of NUS; and conservation leaders Titouan Bernicot of Coral Gardeners and Rili Joani-Mohamed of the Coral Triangle Centre. Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong opened the Summit, with Minister for Education Desmond Lee later addressing the role of ocean exploration in student learning.

A clear message emerged: ocean knowledge has its greatest value when it can be shared, understood and used. Discussions on artificial intelligence highlighted both its potential to connect fragmented datasets and its dependence on high-quality information from regions that remain underrepresented. Sessions on finance and marine protected areas explored how public policy, private-sector expertise and philanthropic support can work together, with the needs of coastal communities in view.

"The Summit brought the ocean into the room in a way people could experience. Immersive education can turn curiosity into a personal connection, and help students see how their skills can contribute to ocean science and its future. We need to open those experiences and career pathways to more young people," said Mark Dalio.

Science that can inform action The programme connected scientific discovery with the international effort to conserve marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction. The Into the Deep: Monsoon Rise expedition, jointly led by OceanX and NUS, mapped more than 8,300 square kilometres of seafloor in the eastern Indian Ocean. Scientists from Southeast Asia and the Pacific worked alongside Singapore researchers, with approximately 2,000 specimens now contributing to continuing biodiversity research.

The Summit also explored the wider challenge of making ocean data useful across disciplines and regions, as countries implement the BBNJ Agreement. OceanX has committed a significant share of its 2027 expedition time to high seas research.

"The Summit made clear that there is a need to collect much more ocean data which is necessary to make informed decisions around ocean stewardship. We need to connect information across disciplines, close gaps in what is known, and make evidence accessible to people working on decision making. Science must work in collaboration with all stakeholders to move together if knowledge is to support lasting ocean protection," said Vincent Pieribone.

Education and storytelling bring the ocean closer Singapore's partnership with OceanX through the Ministry of Education and Science Centre Board has enabled more than 570 students and educators to visit OceanXplorer since 2024, while hundreds more have joined ship-to-shore expedition livestreams. At the Summit, Desmond Lee spoke about how experiences like these help students connect classroom learning to real research and see how skills in engineering, data science and communications contribute to scientific discovery.

The Summit also featured more than 20 immersive installations developed by OceanX Education and its Changemaker community. These experiences put audiences inside ocean stories and research, demonstrating how art, media and technology can build understanding and invite people into the work.

A discussion between Mark Dalio and Anderson Tanoto of Tanoto Foundation highlighted education pathways across Southeast Asia. Nine Tanoto Foundation scholars have participated in OceanX's Young Explorers programme, while the partnership continues to develop opportunities through fellowships, hackathons and other immersive learning experiences.

Local leadership turns ambition into practice Speakers from across the conservation community showed how ocean protection is already being advanced by local leaders. Coral Gardeners founder Titouan Bernicot described an island-led movement that has grown to 97 full-time employees and planted more than 250,000 corals across French Polynesia, Fiji and Thailand. Other changemakers presented projects using AI for reef monitoring and immersive media to connect audiences with marine ecosystems.

These examples brought the Summit's discussions back to people and places: local knowledge must shape conservation, and communities need a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their ocean. The Summit convened more than 750+ participants, including 223 students and educators, around the relationships and ideas that can carry this work forward.

Watch OceanX Summit 2026 highlights.

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About OceanX

OceanX is a nonprofit working to unlock the ocean's sustainable potential. Through a dual focus on science and education, we're building a new paradigm where humanity and the ocean mutually thrive. Our approach is fueled by exploration, leveraging advanced research, multimedia educational programs, cross-sector partnerships, and advanced technology to transform how people understand and value the ocean. Our work strives to fortify biodiversity and increase the sustainable use of ocean resources to help ensure the ocean remains a foundation for human wellbeing and future potential. OceanX is a nonprofit operating program of Dalio Philanthropies. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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