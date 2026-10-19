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PR Newswire
19.10.2026 15:54 Uhr
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China Daily: Financial Street Forum's annual conference opens

Financial Street Forum's annual conference opens

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily.

The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2026 opened on Monday in Beijing, bringing together more than 400 distinguished guests from around the world.

The theme of this year's conference is "Building an Open Collaborative and Inclusive Ecosystem for Global Financial Development".

When formulating the theme, the main consideration was that changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the globe; the world economy and global financial operations are confronted with challenges, Zeng Linfeng, executive secretary-general of the secretariat of the annual conference's organizing committee and acting head of Beijing's Xicheng district, said at a news conference prior to the forum.

"There is an urgent need to build consensus through openness, overcome difficulties via cooperation, and seek common ground while embracing differences with inclusiveness," Zeng said.

"This year's annual conference calls for more efforts to better coordinate financial development and security, expand development space through opening-up, step up systemic resilience through cooperation, and deliver mutual benefits and win-win outcomes through an inclusive approach," he added.

During the four-day event, a main forum, several parallel forums as well as three conferences on fintech, insurance and investment are set to take place.

The main forum includes opening and closing ceremonies as well as five thematic activities hosted by the People's Bank of China, the National Financial Regulatory Administration, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Xinhua News Agency and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, respectively.

Leaders of the world's top financial firms such as Standard Chartered and DWS Group will attend the activity of SAFE on Thursday, offering their perspectives on cross-border financial development and cooperation under the new global landscape.

These activities will also discuss topics such as long-term investment opportunities in China's capital market under two-way opening-up and healthy interactions between the financial market and the real economy.

Adhering to the philosophy of opening-up, parallel forums have invited government officials from home and abroad, along with experts, scholars and representatives of international financial institutions. They will share their insights into two major themes: high-level opening-up of the finance sector and financial support for high-quality economic development, aiming to advance international financial cooperation and create a more open, inclusive and resilient financial environment that serves the real economy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/financial-street-forums-annual-conference-opens-302912669.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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