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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2026 15:58 Uhr
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Inside Lens Technology's Rise: Government Support, Standards, and CAS Collaboration

Government funding, site visits, standards participation, and CAS-linked robotics investments are driving the company's advanced manufacturing push.

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lens Technology, a Chinese technology manufacturer, is expanding into embodied AI and intelligent robotics while deepening government and research collaboration, including the establishment of Zhongke Huisi Embodied Intelligence (Hunan) Co., Ltd.

Lens Technology headquarters building exterior

Government Capital Support

According to company disclosures, government subsidies recognized in profit or loss were approximately RMB 736 million in 2023, RMB 199 million in 2024, and RMB 199 million in 2025. Of this, RMB 347 million in industrial support funding came from the Liuyang Economic Development Zone Administrative Committee, equivalent to 14.17% of the company's latest audited net profit.

Government Leaders Visit Repeatedly

Government engagement has gone beyond funding. In August 2024, Vice Governor Cao Zhiqiang inspected Lens Technology's intelligent production lines during a research visit to Changsha's new-generation information technology industry. In February 2026, Zhu Wan, director of the provincial science and technology department, led a team to Lens Intelligent Robotics (Changsha) Co., Ltd. to review progress on "precision electronic manufacturing embodied intelligent robot development and application." The provincial human resources department and others have also visited multiple times to deliver policy support and address workforce challenges.

Setting Standards, Building Industry Voice

Lens Technology has also consolidated its industrial voice through standards development, participating in drafting multiple national standards, including "Test method for upper and lower annealing temperature limits of ultra-thin glass" and "Test method for liquidus temperature of ultra-thin glass," both published and implemented. The shift from product output to standards output has strengthened its voice in ultra-thin glass, flexible glass, and strengthened glass.

Continued Collaboration with CAS

While no comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement has been signed at the CAS headquarters or institute level, a market-oriented, multi-level collaboration has taken shape through CAS Institute of Automation-incubated companies. In June 2025, Lens Technology led a nearly RMB 100 million Angel+ round for Zhongke Huiling, the entity behind CASBOT. In July 2026, Lens Technology, Beijing Zhongke Huiling, and Hunan Huaxia Investment Group jointly established Zhongke Huisi. AOI equipment developed by the CAS Institute of Automation's Industrial Vision Intelligent Equipment Technology Engineering Laboratory has also been deployed at scale on Lens Technology's production lines to detect cosmetic defects in smartphone back covers.

Inside Lens Technology's Rise: Government Support, Standards, and CAS Collaboration

Media Contact:
Contact Person: Samantha Wang
Email: samantha.wanglc@163.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1df9732a-6b47-4c25-af2a-3d9ab99c42cd
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d2b2984-6d84-401d-a360-a26d0a20c9b5


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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