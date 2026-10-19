Multiconsult: Minutes of extraordinary general meeting 2026

Minutes of extraordinary general meeting 2026

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (Oslo: MULTI) has held an extraordinary general meeting today, 19 October 2026. All items on the agenda were approved as proposed, including the merger with Rejlers AB (publ), with the following resolution:

"The merger plan dated 7 September 2026 between the Company as the transferring company and Rejlers AB (publ) as the acquiring company is approved."

The minutes of the extraordinary general meeting, including the record of attending shareholders and the voting protocol, are attached hereto and are also available on the company's website.

Contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:

Lars Nermoen, Communications Director

Phone: +47 902 40 153

E-mail: lars.nermoen@multiconsult.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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https://news.cision.com/multiconsult/r/minutes-of-extraordinary-general-meeting-2026,c4411770

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12394/4411770/4325476.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/12394/4411770/84a421b6073fb3ec.pdf Multiconsult ASA Minutes of extraordinary general meeting 2026 with appendix

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