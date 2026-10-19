Tax990 Launches Done-for-You Form 990-N Filing Service for Small Nonprofits

New service lets small organizations file their 990-N e-Postcard entirely by phone without prior experience.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Tax990, an IRS-authorized preparation and e-filing platform for nonprofit organizations, announced the launch of 990-N Full Service. This new offering allows small nonprofits to file Form 990-N entirely over the phone.

Form 990-N, also known as the e-Postcard, is the annual filing required by the IRS for tax-exempt organizations with annual gross receipts of $50,000 or less. The form itself is short, but many small organizations still find the process of IRS compliance daunting and confusing.

Form 990-N Full Service removes that barrier. Now, organizations simply have to call Tax990's expert support team, answer a set of short questions about their organization, and approve their return verbally. Tax990 then securely transmits the 990-N return to the IRS and sends the organization its acceptance notice. The whole process is completed in one short phone call.

"We built Tax990 for the people who give their time to causes bigger than themselves. Our promise to every organization is the same: file with confidence, knowing we stand behind your return every step of the way. When a treasurer or a volunteer hands us their Form 990-N, they are trusting us to get it right, and we honor that trust with real results." - Naga Palanisamy, CEO, Tax990

How Form 990-N Full Service Works

990-N Full Service from Tax990 is built around three steps:

Call: Organizations call (704) 839-2321 and answer a few simple questions about their organization. Pay: Tax990's team prepares the return, reads it back for verbal approval, and processes the fee over the phone. Transmit: Once approved, Tax990 transmits the return to the IRS and notifies the organization when it's accepted.

The $49.90 fee ($19.90 return fee + $30 nonrefundable service fee) covers the full process with no subscriptions or added charges. The Full Service team is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET. Most calls take 10 to 15 minutes. Tax990 is IRS-authorized and SOC 2 certified.

Guarantees Included in Every Filing

Every 990-N Full Service filing includes Protection Plus support at no additional cost, giving organizations personalized help if the IRS ever contacts them regarding their return. Filings are also covered under The Tax990 Commitment : if a return cannot ultimately be accepted by the IRS, Tax990 refunds the filing fee.

Form 990-N Full Service from Tax990 is available now. Organizations can learn more or file by calling (704) 839-2321.

About Tax990

Tax990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, CA Form 199, CA Form 109, Form 8868, Form 1120-POL, and Form 8038-CP. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the goal of Tax990 is to help nonprofits file easily, so they can continue to keep doing good.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management since 2009. The company's suite of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, TaxExemptBonds, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

For all media inquiries, please contact Caleb Flachman, Marketing Manager, at caleb@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: Tax990

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tax990-launches-done-for-you-form-990-n-filing-service-for-small-1237952