GoDaddy Invites Entrepreneurs to 'Ink Your Link' with Custom Tattoos

National contest, personalized ink, Walton Goggins and a Times Square billboard all help celebrate the power of small business passion

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Small business entrepreneurs often pour everything they have into their ventures. Now GoDaddy is asking: Would you put yours in ink?

Today, GoDaddy launched Ink Your Link, a nationwide campaign and contest that will put five winning small businesses on a Times Square billboard, celebrating the courage and commitment it takes to build a business.

Entrepreneurs across the U.S. are invited to share the story of their small business for the chance to turn that passion into a custom tattoo inspired by their business - whether through their website address, logo, origin story or another symbol with personal meaning.

Emmy-and Golden Globe-nominated actor and entrepreneur Walton Goggins kicked off the contest on Instagram, bringing his signature style and entrepreneurial spirit to a campaign that's all about going all-in on what you create. From his work on screen to his ventures like Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses, a business he created with GoDaddy Airo, Goggins knows what it means to put your stamp on something you believe in.

"What tattoos and small businesses have in common is that they're both for people who care so much about their passion, they've got to share it with the world," said Goggins. "I love that Ink Your Link celebrates entrepreneurs who believe in what they've built enough to show it off proudly - on their skin and online."

When business gets personal

The idea behind Ink Your Link comes from a simple truth - starting and growing a small business and getting a tattoo both take passion, conviction and a desire to put something meaningful out for everyone to see.

New research from the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab found that 13% of more than 1,500 U.S. GoDaddy small business owners said they got a tattoo as a form of self-expression. More than half of those owners got ink to commemorate a business milestone. When asked what part of their business they would consider commemorating, 29% chose their website or domain name, second only to their business name or logo.

"Today, an idea can become a business faster than ever before," said Aman Bhutani, CEO of GoDaddy. "In a fraction of the time it takes to get a tattoo, an entrepreneur can name their idea, establish an online presence and start bringing it to customers. Ink Your Link celebrates that moment when someone decides to stop thinking about an idea and start building it."

Starting October 19 through November 15, entrepreneurs can visit InkYour.Link to access the Contest Submission portal page and enter. They'll be asked to share the story behind their business or business idea, what inspired them to pursue it, the role their domain plays in that journey, and why it means enough to them to commemorate it with a tattoo.

GoDaddy will select five winners to receive a custom tattoo inspired by their business. Renowned tattoo artist Kim Saigh, a GoDaddy customer and small business owner behind Los Angeles tattoo studio Memoir Tattoo, and her team will collaborate with each winner to transform their entrepreneurial story into a one-of-a-kind design. Winners will also be featured on a GoDaddy billboard in Times Square.

The winners will receive a trip to Los Angeles for themselves and a guest, including travel and accommodations. During the trip, they'll enjoy:

An exclusive Ink Your Link winners dinner

A tattoo session at Memoir Tattoo

A professional photoshoot

Two pairs of special-edition Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses

Each winning small business will also be featured on a GoDaddy Ink Your Link billboard in Times Square.

The contest is open to GoDaddy customers at the time of entry. Not a customer yet? GoDaddy Airo can help you get started with a website before you enter.

Taking Ink Your Link to the streets

The national contest is one piece of a broader campaign designed to celebrate entrepreneurial commitment in an unexpected way.

On Oct. 24, GoDaddy will bring Ink Your Link to New York City with an immersive pop-up event in Nolita, where guests can experience the campaign firsthand, receive small-business-inspired temporary tattoos and explore how GoDaddy tools like Airo can help turn an idea into a business.

GoDaddy is also giving people a chance to win a pair of special-edition Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses. Eligible entrants - whether or not they are GoDaddy customers - can enter the sweepstakes by following GoDaddy on Instagram and visiting inkyour.link for small-business stories, official rules and eligibility requirements.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. Airo, the company's agentic operating system for small businesses, helps entrepreneurs get their idea online, run their business day-to-day and grow through an integrated identity, presence and commerce experience. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit?www.GoDaddy.com.

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/godaddy-invites-entrepreneurs-to-ink-your-link-with-custom-tatto-1238329