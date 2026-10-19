CORIS Monitoring: CORIS to Showcase Lab Asset and Environmental Monitoring Solutions at AALAS Annual Meeting

Real-time temperature alerts and cloud-based data storage supports compliance and data access

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / CORIS Monitoring, a provider of cloud-based wireless environmental monitoring solutions for businesses and institutions, will participate in the 2026 National Meeting of the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science (AALAS). The event takes place October 25-29, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. CORIS will showcase its comprehensive solutions for lab and live animal environmental monitoring at booth #1045 throughout the exposition.

"Persistent remote monitoring of lab systems, such as ULT freezers that can house invaluable specimens, vaccines, and reagents, helps to protect materials crucial to research and provides secured evidence necessary for compliance with standards such as FDA 21 CFR Part 11," said Marc Josephson, chief executive officer of CORIS. "The CORIS platform is designed to facilitate monitoring of environmental conditions across lab assets including ULT, refrigeration, and incubation, as well as providing seamless ambient temperature, humidity, and light condition monitoring. We are looking forward to demonstrating how AALAS attendees can build compliance and assurance into their infrastructure by deploying a single centralized monitoring solution."

The CORIS system is used in animal labs and research facilities across the U.S. to provide critical monitoring and autonomous real-time alerting solutions. "At one national primate research institute, CORIS has tracked and permanently stored ULT temperature data from a 87-unit freezer farm and many more freezers scattered among 22 buildings, amassing years of data records that can be accessed for study or reporting," Josephson noted.

Use cases for CORIS sensors in live animal enclosures and habitats include continuous monitoring of temperature, humidity, and light-key environmental factors that can affect animal health and research activities-using wireless sensors that have multiyear battery life.

CORIS uses LoRaWAN wireless technology that easily penetrates concrete walls, floors, and equipment cabinets, and can span miles outdoors resulting in efficient and cost-effective connectivity from wireless sensors to a centralized gateway. This encrypted and secure technology helps avoid interference or compliance issues with campus Wi-Fi and IT services.

Using a cloud-based storage system, CORIS creates a permanent and unalterable record of all monitored data. In addition, the user-friendly comprehensive dashboard streamlines sensor management through point-and-click establishment of alert thresholds, notification settings, escalation paths, and report generation.

"We recognize that most researchers and lab managers require a monitoring solution that can provide smart, customized alert routing so the right staff are notified to avoid alert fatigue and ensure timely response when an incident is detected," continued Josephson. "Our dashboard is designed to facilitate comprehensive alert management by presenting all monitored systems and alert/escalation options in an intuitive layout that is easily navigated and maintained."

To learn more about CORIS environmental monitoring innovation, please visit http://www.CORISmonitoring.com/.

About CORIS Monitoring

CORIS Monitoring is a leading provider of 24/7 remote environmental monitoring systems. Its state-of-the-art solution empowers businesses, research labs, and cultural institutions to monitor temperature, humidity, air quality, light, sound, physical access, and other attributes. CORIS delivers real-time data access, reports, and customizable alerts via any web-based device or phone. For more information, visit CORISMonitoring.com.

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SOURCE: CORIS Monitoring

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/coris-to-showcase-lab-asset-and-environmental-monitoring-solutions-at-a-1238332