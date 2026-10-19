LambdaTest Inc d/b/a TestMu: TestMu AI Launches New Experience in KaneAI, Turning Recorded Tests into Objectives That Repair Themselves

The new authoring engine underpins Adaptive Heal and Dynamic Test, so a test that breaks on a changed interface is re-authored and held for review instead of silently passing or simply failing

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI , the Full Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, announced New Experience, a new authoring engine in KaneAI that holds a test as a set of objectives rather than a recorded click path. Because the objective survives a change that the recorded steps do not, KaneAI can re-author a test against the interface in front of it and hold the rewrite as a version for a person to approve or decline.

KaneAI now authors on two engines. The original is called Classic, the new one is New Experience, and every test case carries a label showing which one authored it. New Experience currently covers Desktop Web browsers, the same surface Kane CLI runs on.

Test maintenance has been the standing cost of UI automation, and the industry's answer has been to repair broken selectors. That answer has a ceiling. When an interface is restructured rather than renamed, there is no selector left to repair, and the objective behind the test is the only part that survives. That is why the authoring engine had to change before the maintenance behaviour could.

What New Experience brings: Adaptive Heal, Dynamic Test and more

Adaptive Heal: Re-authors the objective containing the failing step, and every objective after it, so the run finishes instead of stopping. Objectives that already ran keep the result they replayed.

Re-authors the objective containing the failing step, and every objective after it, so the run finishes instead of stopping. Objectives that already ran keep the result they replayed. Dynamic Test: Skips the recorded steps and authors every objective from its intent on every run, for interfaces that change so often a recorded script is a liability.

Skips the recorded steps and authors every objective from its intent on every run, for interfaces that change so often a recorded script is a liability. Self-maintenance: The single setting holding both, alongside Retry on Failure, with exactly one active at a time. Set for an organization, a project or a run.

The single setting holding both, alongside Retry on Failure, with exactly one active at a time. Set for an organization, a project or a run. Auto-approve changes: Decides whether a re-authored version becomes current immediately or waits for a verdict. It ships switched off.

Decides whether a re-authored version becomes current immediately or waits for a verdict. It ships switched off. Evidence Pack: A fuller report covering coverage and the business use cases behind the tests, available only when every test case in a run is New Experience and on Chrome.

A re-authored version arrives in Version History as a draft, attributed to the strategy that produced it rather than to whoever started the run. A reviewer compares it against the current version and approves or declines: approving regenerates the exported code, declining leaves the current version untouched.

"A test that repairs itself is only useful if you can still say what it proves. New Experience holds a test as objectives rather than a recorded click path, so an agent can rewrite the path when the product moves, because the objective is still there to rewrite it against," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Products, TestMu AI. "We shipped the approval gate switched off by default for the same reason. A step can fail because a button moved or because the feature broke, and at the moment of failure those two look identical. Re-authoring around the second one turns a real defect into a passing test. The industry has sold self-healing as a way to stop looking at tests. We think it is a way to look at far fewer of them, far more carefully."

New Experience is available in KaneAI. Adaptive Heal and Dynamic Test apply to test cases authored with New Experience and configured for Chrome; every other test case replays its recorded steps as before. Re-authoring consumes authoring credits, and a run in which nothing fails to replay does not trigger it.

For documentation, visit testmuai.com/support/docs/kaneai-healing-and-dynamic-test/ and to learn more about KaneAI, visit testmuai.com/kane-ai .

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI is a full-stack agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale and AI-native by design, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality across web, mobile, and enterprise applications on real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

Media Contact Nikhil Saxena Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI nikhils@testmuai.com | +91 98709 81968