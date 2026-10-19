AACSB International: AACSB Deans Survey Finds AI and Finances Are Top of Mind

Global 2026-27 Deans Survey of 558 leaders identifies artificial intelligence as the clearest professional development challenge for deans, regardless of experience or region

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AACSB International (AACSB) today released 2026-27 Deans Survey: Findings in Focus, a look at global business school leadership. The survey is conducted every three years and this year received responses from 558 leaders, including 522 deans or equivalent heads of schools and 36 interim deans, across 75 countries and territories.

Artificial intelligence is the clearest professional development challenge for deans, regardless of experience or region. AI in education and research ranks second in priority among 49 typical dean activities, yet it shows the largest gap between priority and self-rated proficiency. Time is a barrier: 84 percent of deans report limited, very limited, or no time for professional development.

"Today's deans are more prepared to lead through change than ever before," said Lily Bi, president and chief executive officer of AACSB. "The question now is whether they have the time, resources, and peer connections to turn ambition into action. AACSB's responsibility is not to observe these changes. It is to help our members lead through them."

The survey also finds:

Finances are the most commonly cited challenge in deans' open-ended responses: 34 percent mention budget, finances, or resources among their top challenges, followed by enrollment and student recruitment.

Deanships are getting shorter. The average tenure of predecessor deans fell from 6.8 years in 2020-21 to 5.7 years, and current deans have been in their positions for an average of 3.9 years.

A substantial majority of deans-87 percent-feel fulfilled by their work, but just half of respondents report having their desired work-life balance.





The report also explores how the dean profile is becoming more diverse and international, and how priorities for development and school readiness differ by region and by deans' experience. The full report is available at aacsb.edu/deans-survey. The report was supported by Risepoint.

About AACSB

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, learners, and businesses to create the next generation of great leaders. With more than 2,000 member organizations and over 1,000 accredited business schools worldwide, AACSB is the world's largest business education network. Through the AACSB Global Standards for Business Education, accreditation, and thought leadership, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn more at aacsb.edu.

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