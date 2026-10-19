Ray C. Anderson Foundation: The Ray and the Utah Department of Transportation Partner To Advance Transportation Data and Infrastructure Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT AND ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / The Ray is officially partnering with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) through a newly finalized Data Sharing Agreement designed to inform UDOT about transformative solutions that could improve safety, efficiency, and infrastructure intelligence across Utah's transportation network. This collaboration outlines a strategic framework for exchanging high-fidelity transportation data, mapping roadside assets, and preparing Utah's corridors for next-generation mobility. By leveraging advanced data-driven insights, The Ray aims to help UDOT understand how it might optimize existing public rights-of-way, support grid integration, and improve statewide planning for physical and digital infrastructure.

"This partnership is about reimagining the transportation right-of-way as a platform for technological innovation. The Ray is excited to work alongside UDOT to turn data into actionable intelligence-advancing energy colocation opportunities, safer travel corridors, and smarter infrastructure that deliver measurable value for the state of Utah."

- Corey Hull, Director of State Partnerships and Strategy

Focus Areas of the Partnership

The strategic agreement outlines structured, collaborative efforts in data research, digital mapping, and asset utilization. Under this initial framework, specialized data analytics will evaluate public rights-of-way for alternative energy colocation, including roadside solar installations and utility grid integration. The exchange of critical roadway, freight, and traffic data will also work toward helping UDOT improve situational awareness, streamline operations, and enhance systemic safety metrics. Furthermore, The Ray will provide UDOT with information about opportunities for UDOT to advance digital infrastructure frameworks to prepare state corridors for connected and automated vehicles, optimizing traffic flow and building long-term data resilience.

"Good transportation decisions start with good information," UDOT Commissioner Carlos Braceras said. "This agreement gives us access to new data and perspectives that can help us better understand our system, ask better questions, and make more informed decisions about Utah's transportation future."

- Carlos Braceras, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Transportation

Framework for Long-Term Collaboration

This shared commitment builds a foundation for long-term regional planning, combining UDOT's corridor leadership with The Ray's specialized technical analysis to help shape future-ready transport networks. Moving forward, the technical exchange will seamlessly support educational briefs, provide technical planning assets, and validate emerging technologies to scale modern transportation innovation across Utah's unique geography.

About The Ray

The Ray is a nonprofit organization that reimagines infrastructure to be safer, cleaner, and more productive. We partner with all levels of government to drive innovation in energy and mobility, improving capacity, production, and longevity. Advancing technologies with industry leaders, we're the only nonprofit in the United States using geospatial analysis for right-of-way utilization, research-based practices, and cutting-edge safety systems to improve transportation.

Media Contact

Dallen McLemore, Communications Specialist, The Ray

229.449.6168 | dallen@theray.org | @TheRayHighway

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SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-ray-and-the-utah-department-of-transportation-partner-to-adv-1238334