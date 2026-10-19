Non-datacom/Non-telecom Optical Communication Market worth $2.34 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global non-datacom/non-telecom optical communication market size is estimated at USD 0.64 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2026 to 2035.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Non-datacom/Non-telecom Optical Communication Market - Global Forecast to 2035"

Non-datacom/Non-telecom Optical Communication Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2035

2021-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 0.64 billion

USD 0.64 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 2.34 billion

USD 2.34 billion CAGR (2026-2035): 15.6%

Non-datacom/Non-telecom Optical Communication Market Trends & Insights:

The adoption of optical communication components enables system manufacturers to achieve high-speed data transmission, reliable connectivity, and improved signal integrity across demanding applications. This becomes increasingly important as the expansion of space, industrial, underwater, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and intra-system optical communication systems drives demand for compact, high-performance, and application-specific optical solutions.

By system type, the LiFi/visible light communication (VLC) systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.8% from 2026 to 2035.

By component, the optical transceivers segment is expected to dominate the market.

By application, the industrial & manufacturing segment accounted for 40.7% of the market in 2025.

By region, North America accounted for 36.1% of the market in 2025.

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The non-datacom/non-telecom optical communication market is expected to grow as optical communication components are increasingly used in advanced medical and healthcare equipment, driven by the need for high-speed internal data transmission and reliable signal integrity. As medical imaging systems such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and high-end ultrasound systems generate increasingly large volumes of data, equipment manufacturers are adopting optical interconnects to support faster data transfer between imaging, processing, and display modules. Optical communication components also provide immunity to electromagnetic interference, which is important in sensitive medical environments. The increasing integration of high-performance electronics and imaging capabilities is therefore expected to create sustained demand for optical communication components during the forecast period.

"The intra-system optical interconnect segment held the largest market share in the non-datacom/non-telecom optical communication market in 2025."

The intra-system optical interconnect segment held the largest market share in 2025, mainly because optical connectivity is increasingly integrated into high-performance equipment that requires rapid internal data transfer. Military and civil aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and advanced medical imaging systems use optical backplane/board-level optical interconnect modules to handle high data volumes while reducing electromagnetic interference and signal degradation. The broad application of these interconnects across multiple equipment categories, combined with their integration into complex electronic architectures, creates a larger component demand base than more specialized external optical communication systems, enabling intra-system optical interconnects to account for the largest share in 2025.

"The optical amplifiers component is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The optical amplifiers component segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily because optical links increasingly require signal amplification to maintain strength over longer transmission distances and in demanding operating environments. Growth in space optical communication, free-space optical systems, underwater optical links, and mission-critical fiber-based systems is increasing the need for signal amplification where transmission losses can affect link performance. Advances in compact, high-efficiency amplifier designs are also improving their suitability for size- and power-constrained platforms. As optical communication systems expand into longer-range and more complex applications, demand for optical amplifiers is expected to grow faster than other component categories.

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"North America held the largest share in the non-datacom/non-telecom optical communication market in 2025."

North America held the largest share in the non-datacom/non-telecom optical communication industry in 2025, supported by the region's high concentration of optical communication applications across aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, and scientific research environments. The region has a mature ecosystem for integrating optical technologies into specialized equipment, including aircraft, unmanned platforms, industrial infrastructure, and advanced research systems. Multiple application areas requiring high-performance optical connectivity create a broad, diversified demand base for optical communication components. This diversified application structure enables North America to maintain the largest market share in 2025.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the non-datacom/non-telecom optical communication companies are Broadcom (US), Molex, LLC (US), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Amphenol Aerospace (US), Coherent Corp. (US), TE Connectivity (Ireland), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (US), Exail (France), among others.

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