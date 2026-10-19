TapTravel Nordic AB (publ): TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) publishes Q3 report for 2026

TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) presents its interim report for Q3 2026

Summary of the period July - September 2026

• Total revenue SEK 144,564 thousand (SEK 180,734 thousand)

• EBITDA SEK 7,517 thousand (SEK 8,267 thousand)

• Operating result SEK 4,128 thousand (SEK 5,209 thousand)

• Cash flow SEK 3,755 thousand (SEK -244 thousand)

• Cash position 8% (6%)

CEO Johan Nyrén comments

During the third quarter, our primary focus has been on the refinancing of the Group and on establishing a stronger, more sustainable financial foundation for the future. In recent periods, our operational development has been accompanied by a complex financial structure and significant pressure on working capital, and addressing these legacy matters has therefore been a clear priority for management and the Board. Throughout the quarter, we have worked intensively with financing partners and stakeholders to develop a refinancing solution intended to simplify our capital structure, address historical liabilities and strengthen the Group's balance sheet. The commercial foundation of the business is in place; the next step is to ensure that our financial structure supports it. At the same time, we remain focused on our core operations, our customer relationships and continued improvements in efficiency, digitalisation and service delivery. The refinancing process represents an important step, but implementation and the remaining balance-sheet measures will continue to require disciplined execution. Our ambition is clear: a simpler, more resilient TapTravel, with the financial capacity to focus on profitable growth and long-term value creation.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Nyrén, CEO

Phone: +46 73-682 15 63

Email: johan.nyren@bigtravel.se

This information is information that TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-19 16:15 CEST.