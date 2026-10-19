Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Marks First Anniversary With Seven Platform Launches and an Agreement to Sell Wipeboard.io

Newton, NJ and Miami, FL based technology holding company launched ventures in product provenance, telehealth and independent music in its first year, and is negotiating a second asset sale

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Remergify, a technology holding company that builds and owns a portfolio of software ventures, today marked its first anniversary. In twelve months the company launched seven live platforms, signed an agreement to sell Wipeboard.io and its affiliated properties to Utilicraft Aerospace Industries (UITA), an Expert Market company, and entered negotiations for a second asset sale.

Remergify's model is to build working technology assets, prove them in market, and either operate them or place them with public and private companies that need them. The first year put that model into practice on both sides.

Corporate transactions

Wipeboard.io sale to Utilicraft Aerospace Industries. In June 2026, Remergify and Utilicraft Aerospace Industries signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Wipeboard.io and its affiliated assets. The agreement has received Remergify Board and shareholder approval, and the parties expect to close as soon as practical.

Wipeboard.io is a project whiteboard for small teams, with vertical editions for education, homeschool families, households and civic organizations.

Second asset sale in negotiation. Remergify is in negotiations with another company for the sale of an additional portfolio asset. The company will announce details if and when a definitive agreement is signed.

Platform launches

Remergify launched seven platforms during its first year, organized around three themes.

Product provenance

Cerfinity.com - a B2B Digital Provenance Technology (DPT) platform that pairs tamper-evident NFC provenance seals with a provenance registry, so brands can verify individual items rather than whole product lines. Cerfinity has published 13 industry whitepapers on counterfeiting across food, spirits, collectibles, pharmaceuticals and luxury goods.

- a B2B Digital Provenance Technology (DPT) platform that pairs tamper-evident NFC provenance seals with a provenance registry, so brands can verify individual items rather than whole product lines. Cerfinity has published 13 industry whitepapers on counterfeiting across food, spirits, collectibles, pharmaceuticals and luxury goods. SpiritSeal.com - provenance seals and opening certificates for distilleries, giving each bottle a verifiable chain of custody.

- provenance seals and opening certificates for distilleries, giving each bottle a verifiable chain of custody. SlabProof.com - unit-level provenance for graded trading cards and comics, with three published attestation levels that show buyers exactly who sealed an item and when.

- unit-level provenance for graded trading cards and comics, with three published attestation levels that show buyers exactly who sealed an item and when. TrulyMarbled.com - verification for premium Wagyu beef and heritage pork that ties an individual cut to its animal's breed registration and DNA records.

Healthcare access

AffordableTelehealthPlan.com - a membership-based virtual care platform covering primary and urgent care, dermatology and mental health, with no insurance required.

Independent music

FriendsGroove.com - a music platform built on numbered mutual friendships, where artists keep 95% of fan tips.

- a music platform built on numbered mutual friendships, where artists keep 95% of fan tips. ScanandGroove.com - a retail program that lets coffee shops, farm stands and local businesses give customers a free song from an independent artist with a single scan. Bucha Booch Kombucha is the program's first consumer packaged good.

"A year ago, Remergify was an idea about building real technology assets quickly and putting them where they can do the most good," said Stuart Fine, Founder and CEO of Remergify. "Twelve months later we have seven live platforms, a signed agreement for Wipeboard, and a second transaction in negotiation. We aren't building to win a quarter. We're building things people will keep using and building on for a long time."

In its second year, Remergify plans to close the Wipeboard.io transaction, complete its second asset sale, and grow customer adoption across its provenance, telehealth and music platforms.

About Remergify

Remergify is a Wyoming technology holding company that develops and owns a portfolio of software ventures. The company builds infrastructure platforms with focused brands on top, across product provenance, healthcare access, collaboration software and independent music. Learn more at remergify.com .

Media Contact

Stuart Fine, Founder & CEO Remergify stuart@remergify.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected closing of the Wipeboard.io transaction, the negotiation of an additional asset sale, and Remergify's plans for its platforms. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The Wipeboard.io transaction remains subject to closing, and there is no assurance that the additional asset sale will result in a definitive agreement. Remergify undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-marks-first-anniversary-with-seven-platform-launches-and-an-agreemen-1238346