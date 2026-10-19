Capnography Equipment Market worth $0.87 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Capnography Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 0.87 billion by 2031 from USD 0.67 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 310 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Capnography Equipment Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Capnography Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.67 billion

USD 0.67 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.87 billion

USD 0.87 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.5%

Capnography Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

On the basis of region, in 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of 42.7% in the capnography equipment market.

Based on product, the accessories and disposables segment accounted for a larger share of 53.8% in the capnography equipment market in 2025.

Based on technology, the mainstream segment accounted for a larger share of the capnography equipment market in 2025.

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The capnography equipment market is witnessing strong growth due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and sleep apnea, along with the rising number of surgeries that require continuous patient monitoring. The growing emphasis on early detection of respiratory complications, technological advancements in sensors and portable monitoring systems, and the expanding use of capnography in emergency and critical care settings are further driving market demand. Moreover, the growing adoption of capnography during procedural sedation, the trend toward noninvasive monitoring solutions, and supportive government initiatives promoting patient safety standards across hospitals and ambulatory care facilities are key contributors to the market's expansion.

Capnography accessories and disposables accounted for the largest share, by product, in the capnography equipment market in 2025.

Capnography accessories and disposables dominate the capnography equipment market, capturing the largest share because they play a crucial role in ensuring accurate, continuous CO2 monitoring in clinical settings. Items such as nasal and oral cannulas, sampling lines, airway adapters, and filters are essential for both mainstream and sidestream capnography systems. Frequent replacement, single-patient use to prevent contamination, and high consumption in hospitals and surgical centers drive consistent demand. Additionally, the growing number of surgical procedures, increased emphasis on patient safety during anesthesia and sedation, and widespread adoption of capnography in critical care and emergency departments further reinforce the strong market presence of these accessories and disposables.

Cardiac care held the largest share of the applications market in 2025.

The cardiac care segment holds the largest share in the capnography equipment market, driven by the critical need for continuous monitoring of respiratory function in patients with heart conditions. Capnography plays a vital role in detecting early signs of respiratory compromise, guiding ventilation management, and supporting hemodynamic stability during cardiac surgeries, interventions, and intensive care. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with an increasing number of complex cardiac procedures, has significantly boosted the adoption of capnography in this segment. Additionally, advances in monitoring technologies, integration with multiparameter patient monitoring systems, and growing clinician awareness of patient safety and outcome optimization have further reinforced cardiac care as the leading application area for capnography devices.

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In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the capnography equipment market.

The capnography equipment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America commands the largest share of the global capnography equipment market, driven by the high incidence of respiratory disorders, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and widespread use of patient monitoring technologies in hospitals and ambulatory care settings. The region benefits from supportive regulatory frameworks, including guidelines from the FDA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which advocate the use of capnography in anesthesia, procedural sedation, and critical care. The increasing volume of surgical procedures, heightened focus on patient safety, and extensive integration of capnography into multiparameter monitoring systems further bolster market growth. Major players such as Medtronic, Philips, and Masimo maintain a strong foothold in North America through continuous product innovation, strategic collaborations, and robust distribution networks, reinforcing the region's leading position in the capnography equipment market.

Key Players

Leading players in the Capnography Equipment companies include Medtronic (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Masimo (US), GE Healthcare (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), ZOLL Medical Corporation (US), EDAN Instruments, Inc. (China), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Nonin (US), SCHILLER (Switzerland), and ResMed Inc. (US).

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Capnography Equipment Market- Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the capnography and end-tidal CO2 (EtCO2) monitoring ecosystem is driven by point-of-care expansion, portable wireless capnometers, and CO2 waveform analytics integrated with artificial intelligence. Venture capital and institutional investments are concentrated on startups offering miniaturized microstream sensing technologies and predictive respiratory diagnostic platforms rather than traditional, heavy capital console machinery. A notable example is TidalSense, which raised USD 19.0 million in July 2026 to accelerate global expansion and commercialize its Tidal Diagnose platform. This AI-enabled respiratory diagnostic device analyzes exhaled CO2 capnogram waveforms to detect lung conditions.

Strategic capital deployment among established medical technology leaders focuses on FDA clearance for portable wireless units and expanding acute-to-home monitoring portfolios. For instance, Masimo Corporation secured FDA 510(k) clearance for its Radius PCG, a portable real-time capnograph equipped with wireless Bluetooth connectivity for point-of-care and emergency settings. This showcases investors' and enterprises' commitment to scaling continuous EtCO2 monitoring in emergency medical services (EMS) and outpatient procedural sedation. Large multi-line MedTech conglomerates rely on balanced internal R&D allocations and capital deployment to integrate capnography into multi-parameter bedside monitors. GE HealthCare and Philips Healthcare continue capital expenditures directed at modular monitoring systems, aligning capnography modules with hospital-wide clinical decision support platforms and wireless telemetry infrastructure.

Revenue Shift Context

The capnography market operates primarily on a capital equipment plus recurring consumables commercial model. While standalone consoles and multi-parameter monitor modules establish the capital installed base in operating rooms (OR) and intensive care units (ICUs), recurring high-margin consumables generate a substantial portion of lifetime customer value. Consumables include single-patient-use sampling lines, airway adapters, moisture traps, microstream cannulas, and cuvettes.

Sidestream and microstream technologies rely heavily on continuous replacement of sampling lines and moisture filters to prevent clogging and cross-contamination, ensuring predictable, recurring revenue for vendors.

As software, algorithms, and telemetry become standard, leading vendors are expanding software subscription models for AI waveform analysis, data integration, and remote clinical alarms. This further shifts market economics toward predictable recurring operational expenditure (OpEx) for hospitals.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A in the capnography and critical care monitoring sector centers on consolidation among specialized respiratory diagnostic providers and broader patient-monitoring platforms. A prime structural transaction is the acquisition of Smiths Medical by ICU Medical Inc. for USD 2.35 billion in January 2022. This deal consolidated Smiths Medical's specialized capnography and respiratory line (including BCI capnometers and critical care monitoring) into ICU Medical's broader medication delivery and intensive care portfolio.

Adjacent consolidation activity includes ZOLL Medical Corporation (a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei) acquiring Israel-based Itamar Medical Ltd. to expand its respiratory care, sleep apnea, and cardiac monitoring capabilities. Such acquisitions highlight ongoing industry consolidation, where global MedTech leaders acquire specialized monitoring and diagnostic technology providers to offer integrated respiratory, cardiac, and anesthesia ecosystem solutions.

CAPNOGRAPHY DEVICES MARKET: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS AND FUNDING, JANUARY 2023-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Venture Funding TidalSense (UK) Institutional Investors Raised USD 19.0 MN to expand AI-driven CO2 waveform analytics for point-of-care respiratory diagnostics.

Company Revenue Share Details

Large, diversified patient-monitoring manufacturers dominate the capnography market alongside specialized respiratory diagnostics firms. Market leaders Medtronic plc, Masimo Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and GE HealthCare hold the majority share of global hardware and consumable revenue.

When evaluating revenue share, total corporate or patient monitoring revenue cannot be attributed entirely to capnography:

Medtronic plc: A dominant player in microstream capnography technology (Microstream EtCO2). While Medtronic's Respiratory & Monitoring Solutions division generates billions globally, capnography represents a specific sub-segment anchored by high-volume disposable sampling line contracts across operating rooms and ICUs.

Masimo Corporation: Generates revenue through continuous pulse oximetry and capnography monitoring. Its specialized capnography portfolio (including NomoLine sampling lines and Radius PCG capnographs) drives significant consumable pull-through across hospital procedural sedation units.

ICU Medical/Smiths Medical & Drägerwerk AG: Provide dedicated bedside capnometers and anesthesia workstations where EtCO2 modules are bundled into multi-parameter monitoring systems.

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