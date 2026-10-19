DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: KRAS Inhibitors Market is Set for Expansion During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Supported by Emerging Therapies Targeting Diverse KRAS Mutations | DelveInsight

KRAS Inhibitors Market is Set for Expansion During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Supported by Emerging Therapies Targeting Diverse KRAS Mutations | DelveInsight

The KRAS inhibitors market is expected to experience strong growth, driven by rising cancer incidence, improved treatment access, and a robust pipeline consisting of therapies such as Divarasib (RG6330; Roche/Chugai/Genentech), Olomorasib (LY3537982; Eli Lilly and Company), MK-1084 (Merck, Taiho, and Astex Pharmaceuticals), and others across the 7MM. G12C is the dominant KRAS mutation in NSCLC, making it a key focus of current therapies. Following the success of KRASG12C inhibitors, attention is shifting to KRASG12D as the next major target.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's KRAS Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging KRAS inhibitor drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the KRAS Inhibitors Market Report

The total KRAS inhibitors market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest KRAS inhibitors market size of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, and others .

. The total incident cases of NSCLC were 539,400 in the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan) in 2025.

in the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan) in 2025. Leading KRAS inhibitor companies, such as Roche, Chugai, Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Taiho, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Cardiff Oncology, Genfleet Therapeutics, Innovent, Elicio Therapeutics, D3 Bio, Revolution Medicines, Astellas Pharma, BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Arvinas, Quanta Therapeutics, and others, are developing novel KRAS inhibitor drugs that can be available in the KRAS inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel KRAS inhibitor drugs that can be available in the KRAS inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key KRAS inhibitor drugs in clinical trials include Divarasib (RG6330), Olomorasib (LY3537982), MK-1084, Onvansertib, DUPERT (fulzerasib/GFH925), ELI-002, D3S-001, Zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), Setidegrasib (ASP3082), BBO-11818, ARV-806, QTX3034, and others.

Discover the emerging landscape of KRAS inhibitors in cancer treatment @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/kras-inhibitors-market

Key Factors Driving the KRAS Inhibitors Market

Rising Prevalence of KRAS-Mutated Cancers: KRAS mutations are frequently observed across major solid tumors, particularly colorectal, non-small cell lung, and pancreatic cancers. The substantial patient population with KRAS-driven tumors is increasing the need for targeted treatment options.

KRAS mutations are frequently observed across major solid tumors, particularly colorectal, non-small cell lung, and pancreatic cancers. The substantial patient population with KRAS-driven tumors is increasing the need for targeted treatment options. Growing Adoption of KRAS-Targeted Therapies: The clinical availability of KRAS inhibitors has established a new targeted-treatment approach for patients with specific KRAS mutations. Increasing physician familiarity and treatment adoption are expected to support market expansion.

The clinical availability of KRAS inhibitors has established a new targeted-treatment approach for patients with specific KRAS mutations. Increasing physician familiarity and treatment adoption are expected to support market expansion. Expansion Beyond KRAS G12C: Innovation is moving beyond KRAS G12C toward other clinically relevant mutations, including KRAS G12D and KRAS G12V. Development of inhibitors against these variants could significantly expand the addressable patient population.

Innovation is moving beyond KRAS G12C toward other clinically relevant mutations, including KRAS G12D and KRAS G12V. Development of inhibitors against these variants could significantly expand the addressable patient population. Increasing Investment in Oncology Drug Development: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing investment in precision oncology and KRAS-focused drug discovery. Strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and acquisitions are further accelerating the development of next-generation KRAS inhibitors.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing investment in precision oncology and KRAS-focused drug discovery. Strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and acquisitions are further accelerating the development of next-generation KRAS inhibitors. Advances in Precision Medicine and Biomarker Testing: Greater use of molecular profiling and companion diagnostic testing is improving identification of patients with actionable KRAS mutations. Wider adoption of genomic testing is therefore supporting more targeted patient selection and treatment utilization.

Greater use of molecular profiling and companion diagnostic testing is improving identification of patients with actionable KRAS mutations. Wider adoption of genomic testing is therefore supporting more targeted patient selection and treatment utilization. Expansion of Clinical Development Pipelines: A growing number of KRAS inhibitors including Divarasib (RG6330; Roche/Chugai/Genentech), Olomorasib (LY3537982; Eli Lilly and Company), MK-1084 (Merck, Taiho, and Astex Pharmaceuticals), Onvansertib (Cardiff Oncology), DUPERT (fulzerasib/GFH925; Genfleet Therapeutics and Innovent), ELI-002 (Elicio Therapeutics), D3S-001 (D3 Bio), and others are progressing through clinical development across multiple tumor types and mutation subtypes.

Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that combining KRAS-targeted therapies with other treatment modalities, such as immunotherapies or traditional chemotherapy, holds promise for improving treatment outcomes. The potential for combination therapies creates additional market opportunities and enhances the overall market strength of KRAS mutations.

KRAS Inhibitors Market Analysis

A significant number of KRAS subtypes currently lack approved or effective treatment options, creating an opportunity for pan-KRAS therapies that could address a broader patient population across multiple KRAS mutations.

Onvansertib , for instance, has demonstrated pan-KRAS inhibitory activity in colorectal cancer, while companies such as ELICIO Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines are also advancing pan-KRAS-targeted approaches.

, for instance, has demonstrated pan-KRAS inhibitory activity in colorectal cancer, while companies such as are also advancing pan-KRAS-targeted approaches. Sotorasib has emerged as an important treatment option for KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), representing a major advance in the treatment of a mutation historically considered difficult to target.

has emerged as an important treatment option for KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), representing a major advance in the treatment of a mutation historically considered difficult to target. Continued clinical development and potential expansion into colorectal cancer and other KRAS G12C-driven malignancies could further broaden its application across solid tumors, reinforcing its role in precision oncology.

Key pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing KRAS-targeted therapies include Roche and Genentech with divarasib (RG6330); Eli Lilly and Company with olomorasib (LY3537982); Merck, Taiho, and Astex Pharmaceutical s with calderasib (MK-1084); Cardiff Oncology with onvansertib; Genfleet Therapeutics and Innovent with fulzerasib (DUPERT); Elicio Therapeutics with ELI-002; and D3 Bio with elisrasib (D3S-001).

with divarasib (RG6330); with olomorasib (LY3537982); s with calderasib (MK-1084); with onvansertib; and Innovent with fulzerasib (DUPERT); with ELI-002; and with elisrasib (D3S-001). Several additional companies are also advancing KRAS-targeted candidates across various stages of clinical development.

Learn more about pan-KRAS inhibitor @ Global KRAS Inhibitors Market

KRAS Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

Some of the KRAS inhibitor drugs under development include Divarasib (RG6330; Roche/Chugai/Genentech), Olomorasib (LY3537982; Eli Lilly and Company), MK-1084 (Merck, Taiho, and Astex Pharmaceuticals), Onvansertib (Cardiff Oncology), DUPERT (fulzerasib/GFH925; Genfleet Therapeutics and Innovent), ELI-002 (Elicio Therapeutics), D3S-001 (D3 Bio), Zoldonrasib (RMC-9805; Revolution Medicines), Setidegrasib (ASP3082; Astellas Pharma), BBO-11818 (BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics), ARV-806 (Arvinas), QTX3034 (Quanta Therapeutics), and others.

Eli Lilly's Olomorasib is an investigational, orally administered, potent, and highly selective second-generation KRAS G12C inhibitor. It is currently being evaluated in a first-line (1L) KRAS G12C-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) clinical trial, alongside two other Phase III studies in NSCLC. In June 2025, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to olomorasib for the treatment of certain patients with newly diagnosed metastatic KRAS G12C-mutant lung cancer and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutant NSCLC.

Merck, Taiho, and Astex Pharmaceuticals' Calderasib is an investigational oral, selective KRAS G12C inhibitor being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of certain patients with colorectal cancer and NSCLC. Also known as MK-1084, calderasib is being developed through a collaboration and licensing agreement with Taiho Pharmaceutical and Astex Pharmaceuticals. The candidate is currently being evaluated in the Phase III KANDLELIT-012 and KANDLELIT-004 trials. In May 2026, the U.S. FDA granted BTD to calderasib for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC harboring KRAS G12C mutations and expressing PD-L1.

Roche/Chugai/Genentech's Divarasib (KRAS G12C, GDC-6036, RG6330) is an irreversible covalent inhibitor targeting the KRAS G12C mutant protein, thereby locking it into an inactive conformation. The candidate is currently being investigated across solid tumors, including first-line and second-line NSCLC.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the KRAS inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the KRAS inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about new KRAS inhibitors beyond sotorasib adagrasib, visit @ Approved KRAS Inhibitor Drugs

Recent Developments in the KRAS Inhibitors Market

In August 2026, the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to olomorasib as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with advanced pancreatic cancer who have received at least one prior systemic therapy and have a KRAS G12C mutation.

the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to olomorasib as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with advanced pancreatic cancer who have received at least one prior systemic therapy and have a KRAS G12C mutation. In July 2026, Genentech announced positive results from the Phase III Krascendo 1 study evaluating divarasib against sotorasib or adagrasib in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C NSCLC. The study met its primary and key secondary endpoints, with divarasib achieving clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in both PFS and OS.

announced positive results from the Phase III Krascendo 1 study evaluating divarasib against sotorasib or adagrasib in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C NSCLC. The study met its primary and key secondary endpoints, with divarasib achieving clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in both PFS and OS. In June 2026, Cardiff Oncology announced positive results from CRDF-004, a Phase II clinical trial evaluating onvansertib in combination with SoC regimens in patients with first-line RAS-mutated mcolorectal cancer. Results showed that onvansertib demonstrated deep and durable tumor shrinkage, including clinically meaningful improvements in ORR and PFS.

announced positive results from CRDF-004, a Phase II clinical trial evaluating onvansertib in combination with SoC regimens in patients with first-line RAS-mutated mcolorectal cancer. Results showed that onvansertib demonstrated deep and durable tumor shrinkage, including clinically meaningful improvements in ORR and PFS. In May 2026, Silexion Therapeutics announced positive preclinical findings from an ongoing translational immuno-oncology study evaluating SIL204 in human KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer cells. Findings showed a statistically significant increase in surface expression of major histocompatibility complex class I (MHC-I), also known as HLA-ABC.

announced positive preclinical findings from an ongoing translational immuno-oncology study evaluating SIL204 in human KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer cells. Findings showed a statistically significant increase in surface expression of major histocompatibility complex class I (MHC-I), also known as HLA-ABC. In April 2026, Revolution Medicines announced positive topline results from its Phase III RASolute 302 clinical trial evaluating daraxonrasib in patients with metastatic PDAC who had been previously treated. It demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with standard-of-care cytotoxic chemotherapy delivered intravenously.

announced positive topline results from its Phase III RASolute 302 clinical trial evaluating daraxonrasib in patients with metastatic PDAC who had been previously treated. It demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with standard-of-care cytotoxic chemotherapy delivered intravenously. In March 2026, Merck announced new data from the Phase I KANDLELIT-001 trial. Findings demonstrated that calderasib, both as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, provides durable antitumor activity and impressive survival rates. The ORR reached 72% in the combination group, and patients receiving the doublet therapy achieved a median PFS of 95%.

announced new data from the Phase I KANDLELIT-001 trial. Findings demonstrated that calderasib, both as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, provides durable antitumor activity and impressive survival rates. The ORR reached 72% in the combination group, and patients receiving the doublet therapy achieved a median PFS of 95%. In February 2026, Merck disclosed in its SEC filing that its Phase III drug candidate (calderasib) is covered under US patent protection, with exclusivity expected to extend until 2041.

KRAS Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The KRAS inhibitors market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2022-2036 across the leading markets. KRAS mutations are seen most frequently in Colorectal Cancer, with LGSOC capturing the lowest patient share. The most frequent KRAS variant observed in NSCLC is G12C. In the US, KRASG12C is present in ~37% of NSCLC cases.

The KRAS inhibitor target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Eligible Patient Pool for KRAS Inhibitors

Total Cases of Selected Indications for KRAS Inhibitors

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for KRAS Inhibitors

KRAS Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 KRAS Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, and others KRAS Inhibitors Target Patient Pool Analysis Total Eligible Patient Pool for KRAS Inhibitors, Total Cases of Selected Indications for KRAS Inhibitors, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for KRAS Inhibitors Key KRAS Inhibitors Companies Roche, Chugai, Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Taiho, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Cardiff Oncology, Genfleet Therapeutics, Innovent, Elicio Therapeutics, D3 Bio, Revolution Medicines, Astellas Pharma, BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Arvinas, Quanta Therapeutics, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Verastem Oncology, and others Key KRAS Inhibitors Divarasib (RG6330), Olomorasib (LY3537982), MK-1084, Onvansertib, DUPERT (fulzerasib/GFH925), ELI-002, D3S-001, Zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), Setidegrasib (ASP3082), BBO-11818, ARV-806, QTX3034, LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS, KRAZATI, AVMAPKI + FAKZYNJA Co-Pack, and others

Scope of the KRAS Inhibitors Market Report

KRAS Inhibitors Patient Population Forecast

KRAS Inhibitors Therapeutics Market Size

KRAS Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis

KRAS Inhibitors Market Size and Trends

KRAS Inhibitors Market Opportunity

KRAS Inhibitors Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on KRAS Inhibitors

KRAS Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover KRAS inhibitor clinical trials 2026 @ KRAS Inhibitors Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 KRAS Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2 KRAS Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 KRAS Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Current and Emerging Therapies Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2025 in the 7MM 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2036 in the 7MM 6.4 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2025 in the 7MM 6.5 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2036 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Clinical Significance 7.3 Diagnosis 7.4 Diagnostic Guidelines and Recommendations for KRAS Inhibitors 8 Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 KRAS Mutation in NSCLC 9.3.1 United States 9.3.1.1 Total Eligible Patient Pool for KRAS Inhibitors 9.3.1.2 Total Cases of Selected Indications for KRAS Inhibitors 9.3.1.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for KRAS Inhibitors 10 Marketed Therapies of KRAS Inhibitors 10.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of KRAS Inhibitors 10.2 Sotorasib (LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS): Amgen 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Development 10.2.4.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 Adagrasib (KRAZATI): Bristol Myers Squibb 10.4 Avutometinib + Defactinib (AVMAPKI + FAKZYNJA Co-Pack): Verastem Oncology 11 Emerging Therapies of KRAS Inhibitors 11.1 Key Emerging Competitive Landscape of KRAS Inhibitors 11.2 Safety and Efficacy Data of Phase I/II Emerging Drugs 11.3 Safety and Efficacy Data of Phase I Emerging Drugs 11.4 Divarasib (RG6330): Roche/Chugai/Genentech 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.3 Clinical Development 11.4.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.4.5 Analyst Views 11.5 Olomorasib (LY3537982): Eli Lilly and Company 11.6 MK-1084: Merck, Taiho, and Astex Pharmaceuticals 11.7 Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology 11.8 DUPERT (fulzerasib/GFH925): Genfleet Therapeutics and Innovent 11.9 ELI-002: Elicio Therapeutics 11.10 D3S-001: D3 Bio 12 KRAS Inhibitors Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 KRAS Inhibitors Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key KRAS Inhibitors Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of KRAS Inhibitors by Country in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of KRAS Inhibitors by Indications in the 7MM 12.7 United States KRAS Inhibitors Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of KRAS Inhibitors in the United States 12.7.2 Market Size of KRAS Inhibitors by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK KRAS Inhibitors Market Size 12.9 Japan KRAS Inhibitors Market Size 13 Unmet Needs 14 SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views 16 KRAS Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2026 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of KRAS Inhibitors 17 Bibliography 18 KRAS Inhibitors Market Report Methodology

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