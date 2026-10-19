Thunes and Coinbase Join Forces to Drive Next Generation Global Payments

Strategic alliance unites global fiat payout infrastructure with best-in-class stablecoin infrastructure, empowering both platforms to serve new markets across corporate, gig economy, and consumer use cases.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Money20/20 USA: Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, and Coinbase today announced a strategic collaboration to drive the next generation of global payments. By bringing together two established leaders across fiat and digital asset ecosystems, the partnership kicks off a unified infrastructure that empowers both companies to scale and deliver frictionless payment experiences globally.

As Coinbase powers Thunes' stablecoin infrastructure and Thunes powers Coinbase's global fiat reach, this alliance will further help accelerate the real-world adoption of stablecoins. By combining Coinbase's broad suite of stablecoin solutions with Thunes' network, the companies are unlocking seamless cross-border money movement across diverse use cases ranging from enterprise supplier payments and global gig worker payouts to instant international remittances.

Under the agreement, Coinbase will integrate Thunes' Direct Global Network into its platform, creating direct payout access to local clearing systems and alternative payment methods. Thunes will provide real-time, 'last-mile' delivery to billions of mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, allowing Coinbase customers to send funds across more countries and currencies, including hard-to-reach regions with limited banking infrastructure.

Coinbase will power Thunes' stablecoin infrastructure through its broad suite of stablecoin solutions, enabling Thunes to integrate stablecoins more deeply across its global network. This infrastructure will support Thunes' expansion within the digital asset ecosystem.

Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO at Thunes, said: "Digital assets have become a core part of our financial ecosystem, but connecting digital currencies to fiat and local domestic financial systems remains essential for real-world utility. Thunes serves as the crucial bridge connecting traditional finance, mobile wallets, and digital assets. Together with Coinbase, we are enabling seamless fully compliant cross-border payouts, anywhere in the world."

Alec Lovett, Head of Infrastructure Products at Coinbase, said: "Digital assets and stablecoins are transforming how value moves worldwide, and at Coinbase we are focused on unlocking their full potential. Last-mile connectivity is a key part of this, and working alongside Thunes allows us to deliver an end-to-end payment experience that offers faster, friction-free payouts across more countries and currencies than ever before."

Kyle Rosen, Head of North America at Thunes, said: "Our collaboration with Coinbase reflects the massive momentum Thunes is building as the cross-border infrastructure of choice for leading US businesses across financial services, payments, fintech, and digital assets. As Coinbase integrates our global network to power payouts for its users, we're demonstrating how seamless cross-border rails can connect digital assets to traditional finance. Together, we're delivering the speed, scale, and reliability US businesses need to power global growth."

About Coinbase:

Cryptocurrencies creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 140 countries and more than 90 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 12 billion mobile wallets, stablecoin wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 220 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay HK and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, New York, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thunes-and-coinbase-join-forces-to-drive-next-generation-global-payments-302912717.html