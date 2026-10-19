Panel on chronic conditions and off-target effects of vaccines, and a presentation on Pinion's EBV immunotherapeutic program

Pinion Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing AI-designed mRNA immunotherapeutics for latent viral infections and virus-driven cancers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Gregory Glenn will take part in two sessions at the 27th World Vaccine Congress Europe, held October 19 to 21 at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam.

Panel: Monday, October 19

What: Cancer Therapeutic Vaccines Workshop panel, "Chronic Conditions and Off-Target Effects of Vaccines"

When: Monday, October 19, 2026, 12:15 to 13:00 CEST (6:15 to 7:00 am ET)

Where: Atrium 2, RAI Convention Centre, Europaplein 24, Amsterdam

Who:

Moderator: Robbert van der Most, Chief Executive Officer, Vaxxcellence

Robbert van der Most, Chief Executive Officer, Vaxxcellence Asimenia Angelidou, Assistant Professor of Paediatrics, Harvard Medical School

Nicholas Perombelon, Head of Vaccines and Therapies for Infectious Diseases Office, European Medicines Agency

Gregory Glenn, Chief Executive Officer, Pinion Immunotherapeutics

Katharina Mühlhoff, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Heidelberg Institute of Global Health

Presentation: Wednesday, October 21

What: Presentation, "Pinion's AI-Designed mRNA Platform for Establishing Immune Control of EBV, from Mono to MS to Malignancy"

When: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, 14:15 to 14:30 CEST (8:15 to 8:30 am ET)

Where: Track 1 (Infectious Diseases), RAI Convention Centre, Amsterdam

Who: Gregory Glenn, Chief Executive Officer, Pinion Immunotherapeutics

Why it matters

Epstein Barr virus was the first virus shown to cause human cancer, and it infects most adults worldwide for life. There are no FDA approved EBV vaccines or treatments after 60 years of research. The connection between latent viral infection and chronic disease is a hot area of biology, and it is drawing growing attention from researchers, regulators and industry. Dr. Glenn will discuss how Pinion is designing mRNA immunotherapeutics intended to help adults restore immune control to prevent and cure disease stemming from EBV infections, building on the company's HPV program, ARV-2001, which has an FDA cleared IND.

Dr. Glenn previously served as President of Research and Development at Novavax, where he led development of the Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine.

About Pinion Immunotherapeutics

Pinion Immunotherapeutics (ARV Technologies, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Maryland developing AI-designed mRNA immunotherapeutics for latent viral infections and virus-driven cancers. Its lead program, ARV-2001, targets HPV-16 cervical precancer as a potential non-surgical alternative to LEEP. The pipeline also includes programs in EBV, HSV, AML and KRAS-driven solid tumors, and a partnered HBV program. Learn more at pinionimt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261016845575/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Sia Anagnostou, Chief Business Officer, Pinion Immunotherapeutics

sia@pinionimt.com +1 717 327 1822

Dr. Glenn is available for interviews in Amsterdam October 19 to 21.