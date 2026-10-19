Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Stephanie Wolfe, Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing, Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), and Tina Tremblay, Vice President, Business Strategy, National Bank Direct Brokerage ("NBDB"), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products at the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of new research exploring how financial content creators and artificial intelligence are reshaping the investing behaviours of Canadians.





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Conducted in June 2026, the research surveyed 834 self-directed Canadian investors across the country and generations to understand where they find investment ideas and information, whom they trust, and how financial content creators and AI are influencing their investment decisions. The research was developed to better support Canadians throughout their investment journeys, and aims to help inform financial education initiatives and empower investors to make more informed decisions by encouraging greater awareness of credible, reliable sources of investment information.

Explore the findings, access educational modules and discover how your investing habits compare with those of other self-directed investors on a new website developed to host the research: GlobalX.ca/BNCD

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319704