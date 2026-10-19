Orano Med, a subsidiary of the Orano group specializing in nuclear medicine, today announced the appointment of Matthew Fyfe as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Fyfe is a seasoned drug hunter with more than 25 years' experience in successful drug discovery and development endeavors across multiple therapeutic areas, with a particular focus on oncology. In his new role, he will provide scientific and strategic leadership across research and development (R&D), with a focus on augmenting and broadening the company's promising preclinical and clinical pipeline based around lead-212.

Frederic Desdouits, Chief Executive Officer of Orano Med, said: "Matthew's background will be invaluable in fully leveraging our in-house R&D capabilities. He will lead our scientific research centers in France and the US, accelerating the discovery and optimization of new drug candidates and moving them into the clinic. Matthew has built a strong track record of taking drug discovery programs from early research through to clinical stage. On behalf of the whole team, I would like to welcome Matthew to Orano Med, and I look forward to working with him."

Dr. Fyfe joins Orano Med from Outrun Therapeutics, where he served as Chief Scientific Officer. Previously, he has held senior leadership positions at several biotech companies, including Storm Therapeutics, Sitryx Therapeutics, TopiVert Pharma, Oryzon Genomics and Prosidion.

Matthew Fyfe, Chief Scientific Officer of Orano Med added: "With its leading position in lead-212-based targeted alpha therapies, Orano Med is pioneering a new segment of the radiopharmaceutical field. With multiple products in clinical and late preclinical development, this is a great moment to join the Company. I am excited to bring a fresh perspective to the existing strategic vision to help drive these promising cancer drug candidates forward so that we can ultimately offer new treatment options to the patients who need them."

Dr. Fyfe holds a BSc from the University of Glasgow, an MA from Columbia University and a PhD from the University of Birmingham, which was followed by postdoctoral research at UCLA. He is a Chartered Chemist and Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, an author of more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and an inventor on more than 100 published patent families.

About Orano Med

Orano Med is a subsidiary of the Orano Group. Orano Med is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops a new generation of targeted therapies against cancer using the unique properties of lead-212 (212Pb), an alpha-emitting radioisotope and one of the more potent therapeutic payloads against cancer cells known as Targeted Alpha Therapy (TAT). Leveraging its unique and secured access to 212Pb, the company is developing several 212Pb-based radioligand therapies combined with various targeting agents. Orano Med has 212Pb manufacturing facilities, laboratories, and R&D centers in France and in the US and is currently expanding its GMP-manufacturing capacities for 212Pb radiolabeled pharmaceuticals in North America and Europe.

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