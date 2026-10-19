Solstice Health COO Jessa Cisewski Named a 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 Honoree

From patient to Chief Operating Officer, Cisewski's leadership is helping redefine healthcare delivery and earning recognition among Wisconsin's most influential business executives.

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Transforming healthcare takes more than innovative ideas. It takes leaders with the vision to challenge what's always been done, the determination to build something better, and the passion to make a lasting difference. Jessa Cisewski, Chief Operating Officer of Solstice Health, embodies that kind of leadership.

Solstice Health is proud to announce that Cisewski has been named a 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 honoree, recognizing her as one of the state's most accomplished C-level executives. The prestigious distinction celebrates leaders whose vision, integrity, and impact are helping shape the future of business and their communities.

Presented by Titan CEO and headline sponsors Associated Bank and Wipfli, the Titan 100 recognizes Wisconsin's top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. These distinguished leaders have not only built extraordinary organizations but have redefined what it means to lead through vision, passion, integrity, and a commitment to creating lasting impact in their industries and communities.

For Cisewski, this recognition is more than a professional milestone. It's a testament to a career driven by purpose, a commitment to putting patients first, and a belief that healthcare can be fundamentally better.

Her journey from Solstice Health patient to Registered Nurse to Chief Operating Officer is anything but conventional. And neither is her approach to leadership.

From Patient to Executive: A Leadership Journey Rooted in Purpose

With 12 years of healthcare experience, Cisewski has dedicated her career to wellness, preventive care, and helping individuals access healthcare outside the limitations of traditional models.

Her journey with Solstice Health began not as an employee, but as a patient.

After experiencing firsthand the personalized care and accessibility of Solstice Health's approach, Cisewski became an advocate for its mission. She later joined the organization as a Registered Nurse, eventually advancing to Chief Operating Officer.

Today, she helps lead an organization committed to challenging the status quo in healthcare.

Through its Direct Primary Care and Direct Surgical Care models, Solstice Health works to remove unnecessary barriers between patients and providers, improve price transparency, and make high-quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for individuals, families, and employers.

Cisewski's background as both a patient and healthcare professional brings a distinctive perspective to her leadership. Her focus extends beyond organizational operations to the real-world experiences of the people and businesses Solstice Health serves.

She is particularly passionate about educating employers on alternative healthcare solutions that can help organizations better support their employees while addressing rising healthcare costs.

"My journey with Solstice Health started as a patient, so I know firsthand how different healthcare can feel when the focus is truly on the individual. That experience changed the direction of my career and continues to shape how I lead today. I'm incredibly honored to receive this recognition, but what means the most is being part of a team that's proving there is a better way to deliver healthcare. We're not just working to make care more affordable and accessible. We're working to change what people believe healthcare can be."

- Jessa Cisewski, Chief Operating Officer, Solstice Health

Recognizing Leadership That Makes a Difference

The 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 honorees represent some of the state's most influential business leaders, spanning industries including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, finance, construction, education, and nonprofit organizations.

Collectively, this year's honorees and their companies generate more than $39.4 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 41,000 people, with over half of the recognized companies exceeding $10 million in annual revenue.

"Wisconsin's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Cisewski's recognition also comes during a period of notable momentum for Solstice Health, which was named a BizTimes Media Future 50 honoree, recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in southeastern Wisconsin, and earned a place on the 2025 and 2026 Inc. 5000 lists of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Together, these recognitions reflect both the organization's continued growth and the leadership helping advance its mission of delivering a better healthcare experience.

Celebrating Wisconsin's Top Business Leaders

Cisewski will be formally honored at the 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 Awards on January 21, 2027, at Fiserv Forum.

The cocktail-style awards celebration will bring together 100 distinguished executives for an evening recognizing exceptional leadership, innovation, and the individuals shaping Wisconsin's business community.

"On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2027 Wisconsin Titan 100 honorees. We celebrate the impact each leader has made, and continues to make, through bold leadership, innovation and a commitment to building organizations of significance in Wisconsin and beyond. Your contributions have helped shape industries, strengthen communities and drive progress, making this recognition as a Titan well deserved," says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

About Solstice Health

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Timothy Murray, Solstice Health was Wisconsin's first direct-care clinic and was created to make healthcare more transparent, accessible and affordable. Today, Solstice operates multiple locations in Southeast Wisconsin, serves patients and employers throughout the state and attracts patients from beyond Wisconsin for surgical and specialty care.

Solstice provides Direct Primary Care, Direct Surgical Care and a growing range of specialty, diagnostic and wellness services for individuals, families and employer groups. By removing many of the administrative and pricing barriers associated with traditional healthcare, Solstice gives patients greater access to their providers, clearer costs and more control over their care.

For more information, visit solsticewi.com.

About the Titan 100

The Titan 100 recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in select markets across the United States. Honorees are recognized for their exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence within their organizations and communities. The program celebrates executives who are shaping their industries and setting new standards for business excellence.

Learn more at www.titan100.biz .

Media Contact

Amanda Becker, abecker@solsticewi.com

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SOURCE: Solstice Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/solstice-health-coo-jessa-cisewski-named-a-2027-wisconsin-titan-100-h-1234276