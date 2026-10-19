Exaforce recognized as a 'Progressive Player' in MarketsandMarkets 360Quadrants Platform for the AI-Security Operations Center (SOC) Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exaforce, is a cybersecurity company focused on using AI and automation to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats, has been recognized as a Progressive Player in the AI-powered Security Operations Center (SOC) market by the MarketsandMarkets 360Quadrants platform.

For the AI-Powered SOC market, Exaforce offers an AI-driven security platform designed to improve threat detection, investigation, and response. Its platform combines agentic AI, security-data correlation, and automation to help security teams analyze large volumes of security data and identify potential threats across cloud, identity, endpoint, and network environments.

A key aspect of Exaforce's approach is its use of specialized AI agents, known as Exabots, to support different stages of SOC operations. These capabilities work together across threat detection, alert triage, investigation, threat hunting, and incident response, helping security teams manage security events more efficiently. The platform also supports automated analysis and response activities, helping reduce repetitive manual tasks.

Exaforce further focuses on providing context-rich security analysis by correlating data from multiple sources. This enables security teams to better understand relationships between security events, identify suspicious activity, and prioritize incidents that require attention. The platform can also support existing security operations by working with data and alerts from security tools already deployed within an organization.

Through its combination of AI-driven analysis, security telemetry, automation, and threat investigation, Exaforce helps organizations improve SOC efficiency and scalability. Its approach is designed to reduce alert fatigue, accelerate investigations, and enable security analysts to spend more time addressing complex and high-priority threats.

Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Data Center Physical Security, Data Center Logical Security, and Data Center Security.

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets, recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report, is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With a broad lens on emerging technologies, the company is proficient in co-creating exceptional growth for clients worldwide.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust it to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, MarketsandMarkets helps businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving and disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of USD 25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. MarketsandMarkets collaborates with clients on growth programs, enabling them to monetize this USD 25 trillion opportunity through their service lines, including TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, MarketsandMarkets collaborates with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. The company's insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and their proprietary Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets' Sales Intelligence enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build a more robust pipeline and win more deals with precision.

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