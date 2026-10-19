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PR Newswire
19.10.2026 18:06 Uhr
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RZR Funded formerly Hantec Trader: Hantec Trader becomes RZR Funded as firm enters new phase of growth

Hantec Trader becomes RZR Funded as firm enters new phase of growth

Proprietary trading firm establishes standalone brand ahead of product and market expansion, with an expanded leadership team. No change to conditions for existing traders.

EBENE, Mauritius, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The proprietary trading firm previously operating as Hantec Trader has today begun operating under the name RZR Funded, marking the start of a new phase of growth for the business.

The move to RZR Funded establishes a distinct identity for the proprietary trading business as it enters its next chapter, building on an established operating track record while creating greater scope for its future growth.

As part of this next phase, RZR Funded is expanding its leadership team, with additional senior appointments planned to support the company's growth strategy. The existing management team will remain in place, led by Director Bashaar Gokal, providing continuity while bringing additional experience and resources into the business. The firm is also preparing to broaden its product range and available markets, with the first of several new launches due within weeks.

There is no change to the service existing traders receive. All in-progress challenges and funded accounts continue exactly as they were, with the same logins, balances and progress toward targets. Profit splits, drawdown limits, evaluation targets, trading conditions and payout schedules are unchanged. Traders will also gain access to new products, tools and features as they are introduced.

"This is the start of an exciting new chapter for the business," said Bashaar Gokal, Director at RZR Funded. "We've built a strong track record and an experienced team, and RZR Funded gives us the platform to take the business to the next level. We have ambitious plans for where we want to go from here, and I'm looking forward to sharing more of those plans over the coming months."

The firm will continue publishing its payout record, including amounts, dates and processing times, as it has done to date.

"Nothing changes for anyone trading with us today, and I want to be completely clear about that," said Gokal. "Same conditions, same payout terms and the same team looking after you. RZR Funded represents where we want to take the business next, and traders should expect more from us over the coming years, not less."

Further announcements covering RZR Funded's expanded product range, leadership team and growth plans are expected shortly.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hantec-trader-becomes-rzr-funded-as-firm-enters-new-phase-of-growth-302911138.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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