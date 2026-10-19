North Sky Metals Corp. Announces Filing of Long Form Prospectus and Anticipated Listing Date on the TSX Venture Exchange

The final prospectus is available through SEDAR+

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / North Sky Metals Corp. (TSXV:NSKY) ("North Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its final long form prospectus dated October 14, 2026 with the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Manitoba and Ontario (the "Prospectus") and that a receipt has been issued for the Prospectus.

North Sky has also obtained conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the listing (the "Listing") of its common shares (the "Common Shares") under the ticker symbol "NSKY". The Common Shares will commence trading on the TSXV open on or about October 21, 2026.

The Prospectus qualifies the distribution of 16,056,212 special warrants of the Company issued pursuant to its previously announced non-brokered private placement which were automatically exercised into units of the Company (each, a "Unit") on October 16, 2026, without payment of additional consideration. Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.55 per Warrant Share for 24 months from the date of issue.

Following the deemed exercise of the special warrants, the Company has 62,585,663 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Access to the Prospectus is provided in accordance with securities legislation on procedures for providing access to a prospectus. The Prospectus is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About North Sky Metals Corp.

North Sky Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality copper and gold assets in prospective jurisdictions across Canada. The Company is advancing multiple undrilled porphyry and high-grade copper targets with a clear pathway to discovery-driven value creation.

On behalf of the Management,

Scott Ansell

President & Chief Executive Officer

North Sky Metals Corp.

For further information, please contact:

North Sky Metals Corp.

(T) +1 (604) 536-2711

(E) info@northskymetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: North Sky Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/north-sky-metals-corp.-announces-filing-of-long-form-prospectus-and-anticipated-l-1238397