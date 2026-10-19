Yacht Club de Monaco: Women's Sailing in the Spotlight as Germany Wins Virginie Hériot Trophy in Monaco

MONACO, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Germany's Norddeutscher Regatta Verein has won the fourth edition of the Virginie Hériot Trophy, edging out Switzerland's Club de Voile de Lausanne after a closely fought contest on the waters off Monaco. Hamburger Segel-Club completed the podium in third place, just one point behind the two leading teams. The fifth edition of race is already scheduled to take place off Monaco from 14 to 17 October 2027.

Organised by Yacht Club de Monaco in partnership with FxPro and North Sails, with support from the French and Monegasque Sailing Federations, the all-women regatta brought together 22 crews representing ten nationalities. This year's edition introduced a new challenge, with competitors racing RS21 keelboats for the first time in the event's history.

Norddeutscher Regatta Verein and Club de Voile de Lausanne remained neck and neck throughout the qualifying rounds and the final, both finishing on eight points. The tie-break ultimately went in favour of the German team, while Hamburger Segel-Club secured third place with nine points. Designed specifically for racing, the RS21 one-design keelboat, launched in 2018, added an extra dimension to this year's competition. Following the use of J/70s in 2025, several competitors were sailing the RS21 for the first time, having to familiarise themselves with the boats supplied by the organisers.

Norddeutscher Regatta Verein adapted quickly to the new class and went on to secure the overall victory. For defending champions Royal Thames Yacht Club, however, the change proved more challenging. The British team finished 15th, one year after dominating the event.

Three teams representing Monaco took part in the competition. Pinkwave II achieved the best local result, finishing ninth overall and first in the Silver group. Spectre placed 11th, while PinkWave finished 19th.

All three crews are part of Pink Wave, an active community of female sailors who are members of Yacht Club de Monaco and are committed to promoting women's participation in sailing.

Yacht Club de Monaco is preparing for a busy program of upcoming regattas. The next event is the Grimaldi Trophy, scheduled for 23-25 October 2026, a coastal race between Sanremo and Monaco. This will be followed by Act I of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, taking place from 5 to 8 November 2026. The monthly winter series will culminate in the 43rd Primo Cup-UBS Trophy, scheduled for 10-14 March 2027.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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