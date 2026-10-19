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PR Newswire
19.10.2026 18:54 Uhr
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PROCOMER and 18 Costa Rican companies pursue new business opportunities for the food industry at SIAL Paris

PROCOMER and 18 Costa Rican companies pursue new business opportunities for the food industry at SIAL Paris

  • Costa Rica's food industry exports totaled US$1.938 billion between January and August 2026, up 8% from the same period in 2025.

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With a product lineup ranging from dried fruit and frozen foods to sauces and canned goods, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) and 18 Costa Rican companies are pursuing new business opportunities with international buyers at SIAL Paris 2026. Their participation aims to expand the Costa Rican food industry's reach across European markets.

Held October 17-21 at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition center in France, the trade show brings together more than 8,000 exhibitors and 295,000 industry professionals, including manufacturers, distributors, suppliers and buyers. The event provides an opportunity to showcase Costa Rican products to companies serving a wide range of markets and distribution channels.

"To expand our presence in international markets, we need to turn product innovation into higher-value exports that meet evolving consumer needs. At PROCOMER, we work to connect that capacity for innovation with business opportunities. SIAL Paris helps us introduce distinctive products to international buyers and translate advances in our food industry into new business," said Laura López, CEO of PROCOMER.

At the essential COSTA RICA booth, the delegation is showcasing how ingredients such as pineapple, banana, cassava and plantain are transformed into food products in a variety of formats and for different uses. The selection includes frozen and dried fruit, precooked cassava, tostones, flours, hot sauces, canned fish, juices, fruit purees, coffee, cocoa and bottled coconut water.

Throughout the five-day event, participating companies are holding business meetings and introducing their products to prospective buyers. A chef and a barista are also leading demonstrations that highlight the qualities of Costa Rican products and the many ways they can be used. These cooking demonstrations and tastings give buyers firsthand experience with the products and help advance business discussions.

According to PROCOMER data, Costa Rica's food industry exports totaled $1.938 billion between January and August 2026, an 8% increase over the same period in 2025.

Beyond connecting with prospective customers, SIAL Paris gives companies an opportunity to meet with existing buyers and explore international trends. These direct exchanges provide insights that help companies refine their commercial strategies and guide product development toward specific market opportunities, supporting PROCOMER's efforts to expand the Costa Rican food industry's international reach.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/procomer-and-18-costa-rican-companies-pursue-new-business-opportunities-for-the-food-industry-at-sial-paris-302912878.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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